Baltimore bridge collapses into harbor after ship strike, causing mass casualty event
The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday morning, after a cargo ship struck one of its support columns. The ensuing collapse triggered a mass casualty event.
Baltimore mayor Brandon M. Scott said Tuesday morning he was headed to the Francis Scott Key Bridge along I-695 in Maryland after it collapsed into the Baltimore harbor.
The mayor said he has been in contact with Gov. Wes Moore and officials with the fire department and other agencies.
Officials have described this as a mass casualty event after a ship collided with the bridge.
The Francis Scott Key Bridge along I-695 in Maryland collapsed into the Baltimore harbor early Tuesday morning following a "ship strike," Maryland transportation officials said.
A livestream of the bridge appeared to show a cargo ship colliding with a support beam, causing the bridge to break and fall into the Patapsco River. Multiple vehicles were on the bridge at the time.
Emergency crews were searching for at least seven people believed to be in the water, Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, told The Associated Press around 3 a.m. Officials have described this as a mass casualty event. There were no specific number of deceased.
