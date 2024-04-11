New sonar images reveal Baltimore bridge's sunken remains

New sonar images released by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have captured the sunken remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

The agency’s Baltimore District says the photos, provided by the U.S. Navy’s Naval Sea Systems Command Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, show "bridge wreckage in the deepest part of the federal shipping channel in and out of the Port of Baltimore and one of the Francis Scott Key Bridge main supports."

"The metal framework extending above the waterline (the blue line in some images) is currently slated to be removed by the end of April, making way for a 35-foot-deep by 280-foot-wide Limited Access Channel," it added. "The Limited Access Channel will permit larger ships in and out of the Port of Baltimore, such as marine tugs, Maritime Administration vessels, and those used for Roll-on/Roll-off shipping."

The Key Bridge Response Unified Command is still working Thursday to remove the stricken M/V Dali cargo ship that struck one of the bridge’s support pillars on March 26, causing it to collapse.

This past weekend, salvage crews started removing containers from the deck of the ship stuck in the Patapsco River.

On Friday, the body of a third construction worker who was killed in the collapse was recovered.

"This evening, the Unified Command announced that divers were able to bring Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, one of the remaining missing workers, home to his family," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott had said in a statement. "While I take solace in knowing this brings us one step closer to closure, my heart continues to be with all the families still waiting anxiously for their loved ones."

Suazo-Sandoval is one of six people killed in the March 26 collapse. The other two construction workers who were recovered have been identified as 35-year-old Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, and 26-year-old Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera.

Their bodies were found inside a red pickup truck submerged about 25 feet deep in the middle of the Patapsco River, FOX DC reported.

