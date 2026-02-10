New FBI video in Nancy Guthrie hunt shows jawline, gait details expert says shouldn’t be ignored

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TUCSON, Ariz. — Newly released FBI video in the search for Nancy Guthrie is offering a "wealth of information" that could help identify the subject seen in the footage, according to a body language expert who says the images reveal key physical and behavioral clues — even with the individual wearing a mask.

Susan Constantine, who reviewed the newly recovered images, told Fox News Digital the footage shows details that stand out immediately from a behavioral standpoint.

According to Constantine, the subject’s jawline appears puffy, which she said could indicate beard hair beneath the mask. She also said the subject’s head shape and lack of visible hair suggest the individual may be bald.

Constantine also pointed to the backpack, which she said appears full, a detail she described as significant when assessing preparation.

From a behavioral perspective, Constantine said the circumstances shown in the footage do not appear consistent with a robbery gone bad, noting that robberies often involve two or three people with defined roles, while the FBI images released so far show one individual. She emphasized that investigators have not publicly identified a motive or confirmed the subject’s role.

Despite the subject wearing a mask, Constantine said the footage still reveals identifiable physical traits.

"Even with the mask on, we can still see his eyes, his body structure, his proportions and his gait," Constantine said. "All of those things are identifiable."

She described the subject as appearing physically fit and athletically built, with most likely brown eyes, tightly trimmed facial hair, and what she described as an olive-toned complexion.

The new images and videos were revealed Tuesday by FBI Director Kash Patel, as the search for Guthrie entered its tenth day.

Patel said investigators recovered the footage using residual data from backend systems after recording devices at Guthrie’s home were removed or rendered inaccessible.

"Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible," Patel wrote. "The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems."

According to Patel, the newly uncovered images show an armed individual appearing to tamper with a camera at Guthrie’s front door on the morning of her disappearance.

Constantine said the moment captured on video would have been frightening.

"Can you imagine an 84-year-old woman having someone like that standing over her, wearing a mask?" she said.

She stressed that releasing the footage publicly could be critical to generating new leads.

"Someone is going to notice something," Constantine said. "The clothing, the gloves, the backpack — those are linkable details."

The FBI is urging anyone with information related to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.

