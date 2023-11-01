FBI investigators seen at home where Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly killed four students

FBI investigators were seen at the home where Bryan Kohberger allegedly killed four University of Idaho students last November.

Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin were killed Nov. 13 at the Moscow, Idaho home Bryan Kohberger allegedly entered around 4 a.m.

A trial for the former Washington State University criminology graduate student was scheduled for October, but delayed when Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial during an August court hearing.

As a result, the University of Idaho said in a Tuesday statement the prosecution and investigators asked the college for access to the Moscow, Idaho house.

FBI RETURNS TO IDAHO HOME WHERE BRYAN KOHBERGER ALLEGEDLY MURDERED FOUR COLLEGE STUDENTS

FBI investigators were at the home on Tuesday and Wednesday gathering what's needed to construct visual and audio exhibits, as well as a physical model of the home itself, the university said.

"With the new extended timeline, the FBI is on scene today, Tuesday, Oct. 31, and Wednesday, Nov. 1, to get documentation to construct visual and audio exhibits and a physical model of the home where Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed," the statement from the school reads.

"As explained to the university, the visual displays take months to build and were not feasible under the timeline of an October trial. While the measurements and details needed to build a model were taken at the time of the initial investigation, the FBI is using this extended trial timeline to gather their own measurements and images now that the personal property has been removed from the premises," it continues.

JUDGE DENIES IDAHO STUDENT MURDER SUSPECT BRYAN KOHBERGER'S INDICTMENT DISMISSAL REQUEST

Families of the victims and survivors were notified of the decision allowing investigators to re-enter the home, as well as the defense.

The university still intends to demolish the home, but says it won't be this semester. In February, the University of Idaho announced the house would be demolished and a "healing garden" constructed in its place.

IDAHO STUDENT MURDERS SUSPECT BRYAN KOHBERGER’S LAWYERS TO ARGUE BOLD LEGAL MOVE

Shanon Gray, an attorney for Kaylee Goncalves' family, previously criticized the decision to demolish the house, stating that it holds critical evidence to the case.

"The home itself has enormous evidentiary value as well as being the largest, and one of the most important, pieces of evidence in the case," Gray said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gray said that the University of Idaho previously asked for the victims families’ opinions on demolishing the house, then "proceeded to ignore those opinions and pursue their own self-interests."

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.