Idaho

Judge denies Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's indictment dismissal request

Judge John Judge also said that he will not ban cameras in the courtroom

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Bryan Kohberger arrived in court on Thursday afternoon as his defense team argued a motion to dismiss the Idaho murders case.

Lawyers for suspected Idaho student killer Bryan Kohberger argued Thursday why the grand jury indictment against Kohberger should be dismissed.

Earlier this year, defense attorney Jay Logsdon filed the motion to dismiss the murder charges against Kohberger, citing grand jury bias, "inadmissible" and insufficient evidence and prosecutorial misconduct.

Judge John Judge of Idaho’s 2nd Judicial District in Latah County denied the motion to dismiss the grand jury indictment against Kohberger.

Bryan-Kohberger-Idaho-Murders

Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool/File)

Logsdon also argued for the standard of proof to be raised to a "beyond a reasonable doubt" instead of Idaho’s usual "sufficient probably cause" standard at the grand jury level

IDAHO STUDENT MURDERS SUSPECT BRYAN KOHBERGER'S LAWYERS TO ARGUE BOLD LEGAL MOVE

His request was denied by Judge, who said that changes to the legal system would have to be taken on "with a higher court," specifically the state’s Supreme Court.

Judge John Judge presides over court during Bryan Kohberger's hearing

Idaho 2nd Judicial District in Latah County Judge John Judge. (August Frank/ Lewiston Tribune/File)

Judge also said that he will not ban cameras in the courtroom, but that he needs "more control" over the cameras in the courtroom.

BRYAN KOHBERGER SECRETLY ALLEGES 24 FLAWS IN IDAHO MURDERS INDICTMENT IN LATEST MOTION TO DISMISS

"I’m not going to ban cameras in the courtroom, but I need more control over what cameras are doing," Judge told attendees at the Thursday afternoon hearing

Bryan-Kohberger-Idaho-Murders

Bryan Kohberger, center, sits with two of his attorneys, Anne Taylor, left, and Jay Logsdon, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool/File)

JUDGE SETS LIFE-OR-DEATH DEADLINES IN BRYAN KOHBERGER STUDENT MURDERS TRIAL

Kohberger, 28, who attended Thursday's hearing, is accused of butchering four University of Idaho students in a 4 a.m. home invasion attack days before Thanksgiving last year.

The victims included seniors Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21; and junior Xana Kernodle and freshman Ethan Chapin, both 20. 

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. If he is convicted, the maximum penalty could be death by firing squad.

Fox News Digital's Mike Ruiz contributed to this report.

