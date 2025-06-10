FBI director Kash Patel hails record drug bust; drugs seized could have killed nearly 50 million

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI director Kash Patel praised his agents as well as those from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for taking down a major drug operation in Atlanta, resulting in the removal of 33 firearms and over 252 kilograms of drugs valued at over $9 million, from the streets.

The FBI, alongside the DEA and state and local authorities executed three search warrants last Thursday, resulting in the arrest of 47-year-old Bartholomew Keeton Harralson.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Harralson with three drug trafficking and weapon possession crimes related to the drug trafficking operation.

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said Harralson is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If convicted, he faces at least 40 years in prison and the possibility of life behind bars.

"I’m proud of the outstanding work by our agents and grateful for the strong partnership of the DEA in this joint effort," Patel said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "This was a major takedown – dozens of weapons, large quantities of fentanyl and meth, and key members of a sophisticated drug network taken off the streets. Together, we’ve dealt a serious blow to those profiting off addiction and reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to protecting American communities."

FBI Special Agent In Charge Paul Brown said the FBI and DEA executed search warrants at three locations – one in Atlanta, one in South Fulton, and another in Douglas County.

On June 5, law enforcement executed a federal search warrant at Harralson’s Atlanta-area residence, and once inside, they located over 56 kilograms of fentanyl, 84 kilograms of methamphetamine, nearly 10 kilograms of heroin, and about four kilograms of cocaine, all in the form of powders and hundreds of thousands of pressed pills.

Law enforcement also found nine firearms at the residence, including one that was converted to operate as a machine gun, $145,000 in cash, and a book titled, "How to Avoid Federal Drug Conspiracy & Firearms Charges." The Department of Justice said Harralson was arrested at the scene.

A second search warrant was executed at Harralson’s Douglasville residence, where law enforcement allegedly found two large pill press machines capable of pressing up to 25,000 pills per hour, and three hydraulic presses used to form kilogram-sized bricks of narcotics.

The search also resulted in the discovery of over 37 kilograms of fentanyl, about 13 kilograms of methamphetamine, over eight kilograms of heroin and more than six kilograms of cocaine.

The drugs, the DOJ alleged, were in the form of powder and hundreds of thousands of pressed pills.

Additionally, law enforcement searched a machine shop behind Harralson’s Douglasville residence and allegedly found about 1,375 pounds of binding agent used to press pills, 564 punch dies to mark the pills, 19 firearms, four drum-style magazines and a significant amount of ammunition.

Brown told reporters that two ballistic style vests were allegedly found in one of the residences

"Right now, we have an American dying every seven minutes from drug overdoses, and homicides occur twice each hour," Brown said. "Our new FBI director, Kash Patel, has given our workforce a simple mandate, crush violent crime, and this is a big step toward that end in metro Atlanta. This major operation is shut down, and it’s just one example of the work the FBI and DEA agents continue to do each and every day."

DEA Atlanta Acting Special Agent in Charge Jae E. Chung told reporters the operation resulted in the largest fentanyl seizure to date in the state of Georgia.

The 97 kilograms of fentanyl that was seized has the potential to kill about 48 million Americans, Chung said

"The DEA and our partners are working hard day in and day out to protect their communities from the dangers and violence associated with drug trafficking," he said. "DEA's priorities are to save American lives and to keep our communities safe. We will continue to leverage every partnership, every resource available to ensure the drug dealers who distribute poison, like fentanyl and other illicit drugs through our communities are brought to justice."

The FBI and DEA conducted the take-down as part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that streamlines efforts and resources within the Department of Homeland Security to not just crack down on illegal immigration but also achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) and protect our communities from the "perpetrators of violent crimes."

Chung told reporters the large quantities of drugs discovered in the bust showed they were being provided by cartels in Mexico.