Bondi announces one of largest fentanyl seizures in US history

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Tuesday that authorities have made one of the biggest fentanyl busts in U.S. history with the seizure of 11.5 kilos of the drug, including 3 million pills.

Bondi said that around 35 kilos of methamphetamine, 35 kilos of meth, 7.5 kilos of cocaine and 4.5 kilos of heroin were also seized along with $5 million in cash and 49 rifles and pistols.

Sixteen people including three women, were arrested in the operation. Six of the males are in the U.S. illegally, Bondi said.

The leader of the group, Alberto Salazar Amaya, is a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel, who was living in Salem, Oregon, and drugs were being distributed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Phoenix, Arizona, and in Utah, Bondi said.

"We're very proud to announce today a historic Sinaloa Cartel arrest and it marks the most significant victory in our nation's fight against fentanyl and drug trafficking to date," Bondi said at a press briefing in Washington D.C. "This multi-agency operation, led by DEA, with our local, state, tribal and federal partners targeted one of the largest and most dangerous drug trafficking and foreign terrorist organizations in our country."

"The DEA seized 11.5 kilos of fentanyl, including an astounding approximately 3 million fentanyl pills. The largest seizure in our nation's history."

Bondi said that all of the fentanyl pills were stamped as oxycodone and came in various strengths.

She praised the DEA agents who took part in the swoop and said they face danger every day while trying to rid the streets of illicit drugs.

Bondi described fentanyl as a weapon of "mass destruction" and laid down a stern warning to drug-pushers looking to distribute the potentially deadly drug throughout the nation.

"When we catch you like all of these individuals, if convicted, we will put you behind bars. There will be no negotiating and we will lock you up for as long as humanly possible," Bondi said. "We will not negotiate with those who are killing our family members, including brothers, sisters, daughters, sons, parents, friends, everyone in this room."

Bondi added that she has no desire to send the illegal migrants back to Mexico.

"The amount of drugs, the amount of money, the amount of weapons most of these individuals [had], if convicted, will remain in American prisons. Perhaps Alcatraz."