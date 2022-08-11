FBI Director pushes back after Trump raid, TX gov responds to migrant bus criticism, and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘DEPLORABLE AND DANGEROUS’ - FBI Director Wray pushes back on threats following unprecedented raid on Trump's Florida home. Continue reading…

‘HYPOCRITICALLY UPSET’ - Texas buses taking migrants to NYC sets off firestorm from Dems, Abbott tells them to take it up with Biden. Continue reading…

'PLAYFUL LITTLE SHOVE' - Texas college students charged after tragic boating accident leaves friend dead. Continue reading…

‘FIT THEIR NARRATIVE’ - Swimmer Riley Gaines says media pushed ‘propaganda’ to smear Trump interaction. Continue reading…

IF YOU BUILD IT - MLB at Field of Dreams: Everything to know about the 2022 game between the Cubs, Reds. Continue reading…

POLITICS

DEFLATING THE PARTY - Biden economic adviser makes telling admission about July inflation report. Continue reading …



CAPITOL UPHILL BATTLE - Manchin-Schumer bill on glide path in House, but obstacles remain given Democrats' disunity. Continue reading …



BIDEN'S BORDER CRISIS - NYC, DC mayors now see our border crisis is real. They should call on the White House to step up, writes Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Continue reading …

-

MEDIA

WORD GAMES - MSNBC figures balk at calling Mar-a-Lago search a 'raid' even as colleagues use term. Continue reading …

SPIN ZONE - CNN, Axios reporter see positives in July inflation number despite 8.5 percent annual spike. Continue reading …

‘BENEFIT OF THE DOUBT’ - MSNBC contributor shares how he thinks Republicans should treat the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago raid. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - 'The president and attorney general have now gone into hiding' following Mar-a-Lago raid. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - FBI raid on Trump's Florida home is a clear and gross abuse of power. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Our government is being run by a cadre of powerful post-American forces. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

HOTEL HAVOC - Ex-NFL star allegedly dragged naked woman by hair across hallway. Continue reading …



HIGHWAY HAZARD - Plane engulfed in flames after dramatic crash-landing on busy street. Continue reading …

'CALLED TO DO THIS' - Tim Tebow's faith-filled fight against human trafficking. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"The raid on the former president's private home is shocking. It is wrong. It is a clear and gross abuse of power and corruption."

- SEAN HANNITY

