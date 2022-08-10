Expand / Collapse search
Ex-NFL star Frank Gore dragged naked woman by hair across Atlantic City hotel hallway: report

Gore was charged with simple assault

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Former NFL running back Frank Gore allegedly grabbed a naked woman by her hair and dragged her across the hallway of an Atlantic City hotel, according to a report.

The altercation occurred on July 31, which led to Gore being charged with simple assault. The incident occurred on the 59th floor of the Havana Tower of Tropicana Atlantic City.

Frank Gore of the San Francisco 49ers rushes against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi Stadium on Dec. 28, 2014, in Santa Clara, California.

Frank Gore of the San Francisco 49ers rushes against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi Stadium on Dec. 28, 2014, in Santa Clara, California. (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

"Officers arrived to find the victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami, Florida, speaking with hotel security," Atlantic City police said in a news release. "The victim did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time. However, an ensuing investigation resulted in Franklin Gore being charged with simple assault related to the domestic violence incident."

Frank Gore was five-time Pro Bowler, playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

Frank Gore was five-time Pro Bowler, playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Gore allegedly "forcibly" grabbed the woman and "violently" dragged her, TMZ Sports reported, citing police documents. He was not originally arrested, but police said the charges came several days later after further investigation into the alleged incident.

Gore, 39, is expected to be in court in mid-October. He has not commented on the allegations.

Free agent and former San Francisco 49er Frank Gore before the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, California.

Free agent and former San Francisco 49er Frank Gore before the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Gore's 16,000 rushing yards are the third-most all time, behind only Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.

He was named to the All-2010s team and was a five-time Pro Bowler, playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.