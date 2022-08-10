Ex-NFL star Frank Gore dragged naked woman by hair across Atlantic City hotel hallway: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL running back Frank Gore allegedly grabbed a naked woman by her hair and dragged her across the hallway of an Atlantic City hotel, according to a report.

The altercation occurred on July 31, which led to Gore being charged with simple assault. The incident occurred on the 59th floor of the Havana Tower of Tropicana Atlantic City.

"Officers arrived to find the victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami, Florida, speaking with hotel security," Atlantic City police said in a news release. "The victim did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time. However, an ensuing investigation resulted in Franklin Gore being charged with simple assault related to the domestic violence incident."

Gore allegedly "forcibly" grabbed the woman and "violently" dragged her, TMZ Sports reported, citing police documents. He was not originally arrested, but police said the charges came several days later after further investigation into the alleged incident.

Gore, 39, is expected to be in court in mid-October. He has not commented on the allegations.

Gore's 16,000 rushing yards are the third-most all time, behind only Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.

He was named to the All-2010s team and was a five-time Pro Bowler, playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.