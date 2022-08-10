Expand / Collapse search
Sean Hannity's Monologue
Sean Hannity: FBI raid on Trump's Florida home is a clear and gross abuse of power

Hannity says the raid on Trump's private home is "shocking" and "wrong"

Sean Hannity: The FBI's reputation has been shattered Video

Sean Hannity: The FBI's reputation has been shattered

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Florida estate and says the agency is desperately trying to obtain the security footage in Wednesday's opening monologue

Fox News host Sean Hannity revealed how he revered the FBI for decades in Wednesday's opening monologue, but said that after the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate that the agency's reputation has been "shattered." 

SEAN HANNITY: Many of you tonight are very angry, rightfully so. The FBI is blatantly targeting our fellow Americans for their political beliefs. The bureau's reputation has been shattered. My faith in an organization – I'll be honest. I had two family members. They were dating my family because they worked for this organization. I revered this organization for decades of my life. If you listen to my radio show, watch this show, you know my love of law enforcement. It is now pretty much been utterly destroyed. And more specifically, I just do not trust nor I think should anybody be able to trust high ranking people that have now perpetuated those people at the top of the FBI. The Trump Russia conspiracy theory hoax, it was all a lie for years. They knew it was a lie. They kept perpetuating the lie. Those that purposely lied to FISA court judges to spy on a presidential candidate and a president again and again and again. They have hurt this institution. We needed institutionalized reforms. We didn't get that. They protected the corruption. They protected the deep state.

Former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. 

Former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.  (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

… 

The raid on the former president's private home is shocking. It is wrong. It is a clear and gross abuse of power and corruption… And according to my sources tonight, on Monday morning, up to 40 FBI agents rolled up tomorrow Largo unannounced, guns ablaze in about a dozen vehicles, including a large moving truck. Over the course of the next several hours, the agents went room by room, scouring the property, boxing up every document they had in sight. They even rifled through Melania's wardrobe. Agents also demanded that the Mar-a-Lago staff turn off all security cameras. Well, we can tell you tonight those security cameras kept rolling. They were not shut off. And now we can report exclusively tonight that the FBI and the bureau is desperately trying to obtain all the footage. 

