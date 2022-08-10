Jesse Watters rips FBI over Trump Mar-a-Lago raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out the FBI over the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: The president and attorney general have now gone into hiding after the raid on the home of President Trump blew up in their face. For two days they've ignored every question about this political invasion. Biden fled D.C. this afternoon on Air Force One, taking Hunter with them on another vacation, and Merrick Garland, no one knows where he is.

TRUMP FBI RAID: GARLAND'S DOJ FACES GROWING PRESSURE TO RELEASE INFORMATION ON UNPRECEDENTED SEARCH

He can't be found, and now the FBI is doing what it does best. It's leaking and lying and trying to clean it all up. The bureau told Newsweek they had undercovers inside Mar-a-Lago. The FBI had a mole at Mar-a-Lago. Newsweek says, "The raid on Mar-a-Lago was based largely on information from an FBI confidential human source, one who was able to identify what classified documents former President Trump was still hiding and even the location of those documents."

So, the FBI had a mole and the Trump campaign had moles in the Trump administration, and now they have a mole in Mar-a-Lago, and the guy who's running the FBI field office in D.C. is the same guy who had moles in the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot, and you wonder why the FBI can't stop a single mass shooting, can't protect the Supreme Court justices, can't stop Chinese spies from sleeping with Eric Swalwell, can't sniff out Chinese spies driving Dianne Feinstein around, can't stop the Chinese from stealing our secrets, can't stop the Russians from hacking our pipelines, couldn't stop Epstein, but they can stop what happens at Trump's Palm Beach estate, and that's only half the story.