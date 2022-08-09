Mar-a-Lago raid: MSNBC contributor says FBI should get 'benefit of the doubt' from Republicans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC contributor Charlie Sykes expressed alarm Tuesday at Republicans rallying around former President Trump after the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, saying they weren't giving the feds the "benefit of the doubt."

"Donald Trump has spent years trying to delegitimize these law enforcement agencies and to the deep state, and in the last 24 hours, we got an indication of how deep his campaign of subversion has gone in the Republican Party," Sykes said. "It's one thing for the hardcore MAGAverse to react with fury, but what you are seeing is across the board, elected Republicans not giving the benefit of the doubt to the FBI, not observing the studied silence that you would normally do when evidence is being gathered."

Sykes said they were "feeding this anger" with their critical remarks about the FBI raid and suggested it was hypocritical for Republicans who claim to defend police.

"There's no question about it that you are seeing the degree to which this party is prepared to rally around Donald Trump, no matter what the evidence is, no matter what crimes may be committed," he said.

Trump-backed candidates across the country and congressional Republicans condemned the FBI raid as the news unfolded on Monday, with some like Ohio Senate hopeful J.D. Vance calling for the Justice Department to be investigated for how it's been "politicized." House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., issued a warning to Attorney General Merrick Garland, telling him the DOJ would face new oversight with a Republican House majority and to "preserve your documents and clear your calendar."

While some Democrats praised the FBI for holding Trump to account in their eyes, Republicans viewed the step as the latest broadside by the bureau against their way of life. The FBI has become another sticking point in political wars after its role in the Russiagate investigation that consumed Trump's presidency, as revelations about bias and misconduct poisoned its reputation in the eyes of many conservatives.

The FBI was roundly defended on MSNBC, the left-leaning cable outlet, in the aftermath of the raid. On "Morning Joe" Tuesday, former U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal said, "What it signifies to me, the news yesterday, is the Justice Department is returning to its historical position as a law enforcement agency above politics, trying to do the right thing, and enforce the laws when they're violated."

Multiple sources tell Fox News the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago is related to the materials Trump allegedly brought to his private residence after his presidency concluded. That matter was referred to the Justice Department by the National Archives and Records Administration, which said it found classified material in 15 boxes at the residence.

Fox News' Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.