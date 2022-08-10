Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

New footage reveals tense moments when plane crashed on California highway

California Highway Patrol said nobody was injured in the emergency landing incident

By Michael Lee | Fox News
A small plane crash lands on a highway in Corona, California near Los Angeles Video

A small plane crash lands on a highway in Corona, California near Los Angeles

A dashcam video showing a plane crash landing on the 91 Eastbound in Corona, California. The pilot and passenger were unharmed and exited the aircraft as firefighters rushed to extinguish the blaze.

New video has emerged of a plane crash-landing on a California freeway Tuesday that miraculously resulted in no injuries.

The new footage appears to come from a camera on the rear of a vehicle that had already driven by the site of the crash. The camera captured footage of the plane as it descends onto the crowded highway and attempts an emergency landing. The plane then makes impact with a truck and skids into a barrier before bursting into flames.

The plane, a single-engine Pipe PA-32, crashed on the 91 Freeway between Lincoln and Main in Corona, a roughly 45-minute drive east of Los Angeles, at 12:30 p.m. local time. It was attempting to fly to Corona Municipal Airport, but the pilot reported having an unspecified "engine issue" and was forced to attempt the emergency landing.

A small plane crashed on a Southern California Highway

A small plane crashed on a Southern California Highway (Fox 11)

The Corona Fire Department said the plane broke apart and caught on fire on impact, while California Highway Patrol said there were no injuries as a result of the crash, including the two occupants of the plane.

Traffic was backed up for miles on the 91 Freeway as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

The FAA told Fox News it is investigating the incident. 

