FBI busts Latin Kings gang nationwide, nearly 50 arrested in sweeping crackdown

The FBI announced Friday nearly 50 members and associates of the violent Latin Kings street gang have been arrested following a sweeping, multi-state crackdown aimed at gang-related activity, drug trafficking and threats against law enforcement.

Dubbed "Operation Broken Crown," the three-month initiative involved more than a dozen FBI field offices working with federal, state, local and tribal partners to curb the Latin Kings’ nationwide criminal operations, as the Trump administration continues its crackdown on violent gangs.

Since the operation began last October, more than a dozen firearms have been seized, along with nearly $200,000 in illicit funds and more than 10 kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl and other narcotics, according to the FBI.

"Under President Trump’s and Attorney General Bondi’s leadership, this FBI is dismantling violent gang networks in America at a record clip — breaking their operations and saving lives in the process," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"In 2025 we saw a 210% increase in gang takedowns from MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, and now just weeks in to 2026, we’re announcing another 3 month takedown operation," he continued.

Patel added that the FBI "will continue working 24/7 to crush violent crime and eliminate networks facilitating harm on the American people."

The FBI said a member of the Latin Kings street gang explicitly threatened a law enforcement officer in October 2025 and was later arrested.

Another alleged member of the Latin Kings was charged in federal court in the District of Minnesota this month with being a felon in possession of a firearm and theft of government property after breaking into an FBI vehicle and stealing a rifle.

An investigation by FBI Indianapolis also led to an alleged Latin Kings member being sentenced to 21 years in federal prison this month after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

In a separate January operation, the FBI Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force executed five residential search warrants and arrested four Latin Kings members for drug trafficking and firearm possession charges, while seizing 10 firearms and more than $120,000 in illicit funds.

FBI Milwaukee later arrested two additional gang members tied to the case and recovered a rifle with a machine gun conversion device and a pistol.