Latin Kings gang member accused of vandalizing FBI vehicle, stealing government property in Minneapolis

A member of the violent Latin Kings gang was arrested after allegedly stealing government property from an FBI vehicle vandalized during unrest in Minneapolis Wednesday night, federal authorities said.

Fox News confirmed that Raul Gutierrez, 33, was arrested Thursday in a joint operation involving the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The FBI said multiple government vehicles were vandalized and broken into Wednesday night in Minneapolis while agents were responding to a reported assault on a federal officer, adding that federal property was stolen from inside the vehicles.

"One individual who allegedly stole federal government property out of an FBI vehicle in Minneapolis last night has been arrested," FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X, adding that the suspect was a member of the Latin Kings gang with a violent criminal history. "FBI personnel are continuing to pursue other subjects involved. There will be more arrests."

Patel added that "any individual who attacks law enforcement or vandalizes federal property paid for by hardworking taxpayers will be found and arrested."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the suspect allegedly stole FBI body armor and weaponry, and has a history of violent crimes.

"This criminal is a perfect example of what our brave federal law enforcement agents are up against every day as Minnesota leadership ENCOURAGES lawbreaking," she wrote in a post on X.

White House Border Czar Tom Homan said Thursday on the "The Ingraham Angle" that the individual who stole a firearm from the FBI "is now wearing a set of handcuffs in custody," adding that additional arrests may be on the way amid ongoing clashes between agitators and federal law enforcement in Minneapolis.

"Others are coming," he said. "They're gonna be held accountable."

The alleged theft came as protests erupted in Minneapolis Wednesday following an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation, and after the Department of Homeland Security said an ICE agent shot an illegal immigrant from Venezuela in the leg after an alleged shovel attack during an ambush.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Department of Justice.