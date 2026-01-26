Expand / Collapse search
©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

FBI makes another arrest after Minneapolis 'rioters destroyed and stole equipment’ from agent’s vehicle: Patel

Individual allegedly used stolen ID material from vandalized Minneapolis FBI vehicle to threaten agent, wife and child

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
FBI Director Kash Patel on Sunday announced the arrest of another suspect in connection with the theft of government property from an FBI vehicle vandalized in Minneapolis earlier this month.

Patel said the individual arrested allegedly used some of the stolen ID material in the vehicle to threaten an FBI Minneapolis agent, along with the agent’s wife and their child.

"Threatening law enforcement will never be tolerated," Patel said in a post on X. "Nor will destroying and looting government property paid for by taxpayers."

The FBI director said more details about the arrest will be released later.

ANTI-ICE MINNESOTA AGITATOR ARRESTED DAYS AFTER DARING BONDI TO DO SO

The incident happened on Jan. 14 in Minneapolis, where Patel said "rioters destroyed and stole equipment from an FBI vehicle."

A vehicle is shown vandalized with spray-painted graffiti during unrest in Minneapolis.

Scenes of vandalism in the northeast section of Minneapolis on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. (Jamie Vera/Fox News)

The FBI previously said multiple government vehicles were vandalized and broken into on the night of Jan. 14 in Minneapolis, while agents were responding to a reported assault on a federal officer, adding that federal property was stolen from inside the vehicles.

A vehicle is shown vandalized with spray-painted graffiti during unrest in Minneapolis.

Individuals vandalizing vehicles in the northeast section of Minneapolis on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. (Jamie Vera/Fox News)

PROTESTERS CLASH WITH FEDERAL OFFICERS AFTER ANOTHER ICE SHOOTING IN MINNEAPOLIS

The latest arrest follows the earlier arrest of a member of the violent Latin Kings gang, identified as Raul Gutierrez, 33, in connection with the incident.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said at the time that the suspected gang member allegedly stole FBI body armor and weaponry, and has a history of violent crimes. White House border czar Tom Homan said he allegedly stole a firearm from the FBI.

A vehicle is shown vandalized with spray-painted graffiti during unrest in Minneapolis.

An individual vandalizes a vehicle in the northeast section of Minneapolis on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. (Jamie Vera/Fox News)

The alleged theft came as protests erupted in Minneapolis on Jan. 14 following an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation, and after the Department of Homeland Security said an ICE agent shot an illegal immigrant from Venezuela in the leg after allegedly ambushing agents and attacking them with a shovel.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.
