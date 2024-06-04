Father of Alaska woman killed in murder-for-hire plot dies in memorial motorcycle ride

The father of an Alaska woman killed in a 2019 murder-for-hire-plot died over the weekend during a memorial motorcycle ride commemorating the fifth anniversary of her death.

The Anchorage Daily News reported that Timothy Hoffman, 58, lost control of his motorcycle on Sunday near Wasilla and was later pronounced dead, according to Alaska State Troopers. His wife, Barbara "Jeanie" Hoffman, was riding on the back of the motorcycle and seriously injured, Tanya Chaison, who is engaged to Timothy Hoffman’s brother, the newspaper said.

Cynthia Hoffman, the couple's 19-year-old daughter, was killed in a catfish scheme involving Denali Brehmer, a woman Hoffman considered to be her best friend. Brehmer began an online relationship with an Indiana man, Darin Schilmiller, who claimed to be a millionaire from Kansas, when he promised to pay her $9 million to kill someone and send him photos and videos of it, prosecutors said.

ALASKAN TEENS CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER PHONY MULTI-MILLIONAIRE OFFERS $9M FOR PROOF OF SLAYING

Hoffman's body was found on the Eklutna River in Chugiak on June 2, 2019. She was shot and killed and later found bound with duct tape. Brehmer sent photos and video footage of the killing to Schilmiller, authorities said.

She allegedly recruited four friends, including Kayden McIntosh, Caleb Leyland and two juveniles, to help her carry out the killing. They lured Hoffman into thinking she was meeting up for a hiking trip at ​​Thunderbird Falls trail when she was killed.

Brehmer was sentenced earlier this year to 99 years in prison. Schilmiller of New Salisbury, Indiana, also received a 99-year sentence for his role in Hoffman's death. Schilmiller admitted to federal agents and the Indiana State Police that he chose Hoffman as the victim and told Brehmer to kill her, court documents said. Sentencing for two others in connection with the case is set for later this year.

911 CALL REVEALS SHOCKING SUBURBAN HOME INVASION WITH ARMED BANDITS TYING UP FAMILY IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

During court hearings, Timothy Hoffman often wore a black leather motorcycle jacket and carried his small support dog, Diego.

Patrick McKay, who was a lead prosecutor on some of the criminal cases related to Cynthia Hoffman's killing, called Timothy Hoffman a "zealous advocate" for his daughter and said his sudden death was "almost too unbelievable to be true."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I hope his family and friends take comfort in remembering that Tim died doing something he loved, with people he loved, in memory of someone he loved," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.