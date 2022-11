Marco Rubio is an American politician and current Republican United States Senator from Florida. Rubio, a lawyer, has been serving in the senior role for well over a decade since 2011. The Florida Republican previously served in the state House of Representatives as the speaker from 2006 until 2008. One of the highlights of Rubio's career includes when he unsuccessfully ran for the Republican nomination for President of the United States in 2016. Rubio campaigned against Donald Trump and won the Minnesota, DC, and Puerto Rico primaries.

The Miami native started his political career in the 1990s as a city commissioner for West Miami. In 2000, Rubio was elected to the Florida House for the 111th district. He also, at one point, taught at the Florida International University. His work in the Florida state legislature helped launch his political career in the Senate, where he later became a national figure in the Republican Party. During the 2016 presidential primary, Trump routinely went after Rubio, who criticized the future for not having conservative values.

After Rubio lost the Florida primary to Trump, he dropped out of the election and ran for a second term as a Senator in which he won. Trump and Rubio became closer during his presidency as the Senator became an adviser to the 45th president regarding issues in Latin America.

Recently, Rubio won reelection for a third term as a Senator in Florida by a landslide victory against Democratic challenger Val Demmings, according to the Fox News Decision Desk. Rubio is a practicing Roman Catholic and lives with his family in West Family. In 1998, he married his wife, Jeanette Dousdebes, and the couple had four children. Rubio is considered a leading Republican in the US Senate and a close adviser and ally of former President Trump.