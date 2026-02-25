Cuban coast guard kills four in exchange of fire with US-registered boat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cuba’s coast guard shot dead four people and wounded six others aboard a U.S.-registered speedboat in an exchange of fire off the island’s coast, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said a Cuban patrol vessel had approached the Florida-registered boat to identify those on board when "shots were fired from the boat," wounding the captain of the Cuban craft.

"As a result of the clash… on the foreign side, four aggressors were killed, and six others were wounded," the statement said.

The ministry added that the injured were evacuated and given medical treatment. It did not immediately provide further details on the identities or nationalities of those involved, nor specify the exact location of the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.