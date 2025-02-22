Kennedy Center shake-up will usher in 'Golden Age of the Arts' under Trump, Ric Grenell previews

The Kennedy Center will usher in the "Golden Age of the Arts" in Washington, D.C., as its new leadership under President Donald Trump plans to roll out productions that will "sell tickets" and appeal to the public, interim Executive Director Richard Grenell told Fox News Digital.

"This will be the Golden Age of the Arts," Grenell told Fox News Digital in an exclusive comment on the matter. "The Kennedy Center has zero cash on hand and zero dollars in reserves - while taking tens of millions of dollars in public funds. We must have programs that sell tickets. We can’t afford to pay for content that doesn’t at least pay for itself right now. I wish we didn’t have to consider the costs of production, but we do."

"The good news is that there are plenty of shows that are very popular, and therefore the ticket sales will pay for themselves," Grenell added.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts serves as the national cultural center of the U.S. and is now led by President Donald Trump as its chairman, Grenell and its board of trustees.

The center came under scrutiny this week as the media and liberal critics spotlighted that a performance by the Gay Men's Chorus and National Symphony Orchestra slated for May as part of Washington, D.C.'s gay pride celebrations was canceled, with critics attempting to tie the cancelation to the Trump administration. The chorus and orchestra were scheduled to perform a show titled "A Peacock Among Pigeons," which is based on an LGBT-themed children's book.

The performance, however, was put on the chopping block weeks before the center's leadership change and was canceled due to lack of ticket sales, Fox News Digital learned. The center's new leadership has not canceled any shows since taking the reins of the cultural center, a source familiar with the Kennedy Center's operations told Fox Digital.

"Artists who have pulled down their shows are only punishing themselves and the patrons. It shows the artists have an intolerance to engage with those of differing opinions. Republicans are patrons, too, they should remember that," the source said of recent left-leaning performers and celebrities who have pulled out of shows.

Grenell, who also serves as special presidential envoy for special missions under the second Trump administration, joined the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday, where he pushed back that the production had been canceled over Trump.

"Suddenly it was, the Gay Men’s Chorus was dropping out because of Trump. That wasn’t true," Grenell added. "It was replaced with with some other things, that happens all the time."

A production of "The Wizard of Oz" replaced the planned performance of "A Peacock Among Pigeons," the executive director of the National Symphony Orchestra said earlier this week, underscoring that the planned performance had been canceled before the leadership change and was due to financial issues.

"Before the leadership transition at the Kennedy Center, we made the decision to postpone Peacock Among Pigeons due to financial and scheduling factors. We chose to replace it with ‘The Wizard of Oz,' another suitable program for World PRIDE participation," the orchestra's Executive Director, Jean Davidson, said in a statement earlier this week.

"Program changes are a common practice. We were unable to announce the replacement program until we had secured the rights to present it, but in the interest of transparency, we removed the original program from the website to prevent further ticket sales. The Gay Men's Chorus was to be contracted as a guest artist for Peacock Among Pigeons," Davidson added.

Grenell previewed during his remarks at CPAC that the Kennedy Center will now focus on performances "the public want to see," such as Christmas-focused productions in December.

"We have to do the big productions that the masses and the public want to see, we want to have really good programming," he said. "So the first thing that we’re doing … you’ve got to be at the Kennedy Center in December, because we are doing a big, huge celebration of the birth of Christ at Christmas. How crazy is it to think that we’re going to celebrate Christ at Christmas with a big traditional production to celebrate what we are all celebrating in the world during Christmastime, which is the birth of Christ."

Trump fired a handful of the center's previous board members earlier this month, arguing that they did "not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture." He replaced the former members with 14 other members, including allies such as second lady Usha Vance and "God Bless the USA" singer lee Greenwood.

"At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN. I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture," Trump posted to Truth Social on Feb. 7.

Trump indicated that the motivation behind firing the former board members was due to the Kennedy Center's drag show performances under the Biden administration that targeted children.

"Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP. The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!" Trump said on Truth Social earlier this month.

"We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP!" he added.

The new board elected Trump as chairman on Feb. 12. Trump appointed Grenell – who became the U.S.'s first openly gay cabinet member under the first Trump administration when he served as acting director of national intelligence – as interim executive director amid the board shakeup.

"I think the frustration that President Trump had is that the Kennedy Center has no cash on hand, no reserves, and they have been paying for the salaries with the debt reserves, while taking around $40 million of public money," Grenell said at CPAC on Friday.