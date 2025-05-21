Kid Rock embraces American pride, breaks down why performing for veterans is 'most rewarding' work he's done

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kid Rock doesn’t intentionally set out to make patriotic music, but that’s what the iconic musician manifests when he puts pen to paper.

During an interview with Fox News Digital at his "Rock N Rodeo" event in Texas on May 16, Kid Rock acknowledged that his music carries a strong message of American pride, which he’s happy about, but it isn't necessarily his goal.

"The message of patriotism in my music has just always been there, and I don't know if it's been on purpose. I guess it's not really something I think about. It's just what comes out when I'm writing. What I feel, what I see, what I experience. That’s what comes out on a piece of paper and usually into a song," he said.

Kid Rock said he gets more into the patriotic spirit around Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

"I guess that would mean I have to do a Christmas record, right? Yeah, Kid Rock. Jingle f---ing bells."

Over his multi-decade music career, Kid Rock has performed shows for U.S. service members on active duty.

He told Fox News Digital that he'd just sent a text to his "little brother," podcaster Theo Von, who is working with President Donald Trump to perform comedy routines for troops in Qatar, praising him for the work.

"I said, ‘Man, I'm so proud of you,’ and just sent him some well-wishes, and he said he loved it, it was awesome. I said, ‘Yeah, to me, it was some of the most rewarding things I've ever done in my career.’

"Unfortunately, those wars were so long. I went a lot of times along with people like Toby Keith – rest in peace, my old friend Toby – and so many other talented artists … that's the least we could do is give our time and talents to be over there entertaining these kids. And like I said, some of the most rewarding, hardest work I've ever done," he said.

He added, "It's unfortunate these wars happened, but I feel blessed and so fortunate to have been able to go over there and bring some smiles to these kids' faces, most times halfway around the world in some godforsaken place."

"Kid Rock's Rock N Rodeo" held an event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on May 16.

