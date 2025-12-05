Expand / Collapse search
Kennedy Center

Kennedy Center salutes America’s military with sold-out holiday spectacular: ‘The gratitude they deserve'

Performance venue offers free admission to active-duty service members, veterans and military families

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
First look at Kennedy Center's holiday spectacular concert for military families

First look at Kennedy Center’s holiday spectacular concert for military families

Fox News Digital captured exclusive rehearsal footage as the National Symphony Orchestra prepares its "Notes of Honor" salute to America’s military families, Dec. 11, in Washington, D.C.

The Kennedy Center is honoring America’s service members, veterans and military families with a patriotic holiday spectacular Thursday evening, as the National Symphony Orchestra presents its sold-out "Notes of Honor: NSO Salutes the Military" concert that organizers say is meant to celebrate the sacrifices of the nation’s armed forces.

The annual tribute, one of the Kennedy Center’s most meaningful holiday traditions, will feature vocalist Melinda Doolittle, orchestral performances and two patriotic centerpieces: a rendition of "Stars and Stripes for Christmas" and a full Armed Forces Service Song Medley that invites members of each branch to rise as their own branch's service anthem echoes through the Concert Hall in Washington, D.C.

The performance comes as many military families face deployments, financial pressures and holiday separations. Kennedy Center organizers say the unique challenges experienced by military families inspired this year’s emphasis on joy and American pride.

The event was free for all active-duty service members, veterans, retired personnel and prior-service members, whose vouchers were exchanged for tickets with a valid military ID. Demand was so high that the concert reached sold-out status.

USPS REJECTS HUNDREDS OF TROOP CARE PACKAGES AS CHARITY TURNS TO TRUMP FOR 'CHRISTMAS MIRACLE'

Kennedy Center concert hall military family holiday concert

The National Symphony Orchestra presents its holiday spectacular free of charge to active duty service members, veterans, and their families. (Courtesy of the Kennedy Center)

"Singing for our United States military around the world has been one of the most meaningful parts of my career," Doolittle told Fox News Digital. "I’ve met families who sacrifice more than we ever see, and service members whose bravery inspires me long after the music ends. It’s a privilege to join this concert and offer even a small expression of the gratitude they deserve."

The Kennedy Center said the event's goal is simple: give families who shoulder the weight of national defense a special night just for them. The program marks one of the Kennedy Center’s first major military tributes during President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. 

Trump, who also serves as the chairman of the Kennedy Center in a historical first, dedicated funds to the venue in his "One, Big Beautiful Bill."

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP AND USHA VANCE VISIT TROOPS' FAMILIES IN FIRST JOINT VISIT

Conductor Steven Reineke and military service member at Kennedy Center

Principal Conductor Steven Reineke, left, poses with a military service member at a "Notes of Honor" concert in 2019 at the Kennedy Center. (Courtesy of the Kennedy Center)

"Our annual ‘Notes of Honor’ holiday concert is absolutely one of my favorite traditions with our National Symphony Orchestra," Principal Conductor Steven Reineke told Fox News Digital. "It fills me with such gratitude and warmth to be able to give even a little something back to the brave men and women of our armed forces and their families.

"I know that many of them have had to be away from their families during past holidays, so it's incredibly special to celebrate the spirit of the season with all of them," he added.

Two insets with Melinda Doolittle and Steven Reineke atop a background of the Kennedy Center

Songstress Melinda Doolittle and conductor Steven Reineke lead the Christmas concert for military families at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. (Courtesy of the Kennedy Center, Getty Images)

Fox News Digital was given exclusive access inside the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall as the National Symphony Orchestra and full chorus rehearsed for Thursday’s performance.

The "Notes of Honor" tradition has become a hallmark of the Kennedy Center’s December programming, offering a rare night in the nation’s capital where nearly the entire audience is composed of military families.

This year’s concert is presented by the National Symphony Orchestra with support from aerospace and defense firm RTX, whose partnership helps make the event free for service members.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

