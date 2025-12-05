Kennedy Center salutes America’s military with sold-out holiday spectacular: ‘The gratitude they deserve'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kennedy Center is honoring America’s service members, veterans and military families with a patriotic holiday spectacular Thursday evening, as the National Symphony Orchestra presents its sold-out "Notes of Honor: NSO Salutes the Military" concert that organizers say is meant to celebrate the sacrifices of the nation’s armed forces.

The annual tribute, one of the Kennedy Center’s most meaningful holiday traditions, will feature vocalist Melinda Doolittle, orchestral performances and two patriotic centerpieces: a rendition of "Stars and Stripes for Christmas" and a full Armed Forces Service Song Medley that invites members of each branch to rise as their own branch's service anthem echoes through the Concert Hall in Washington, D.C.

The performance comes as many military families face deployments, financial pressures and holiday separations. Kennedy Center organizers say the unique challenges experienced by military families inspired this year’s emphasis on joy and American pride.

The event was free for all active-duty service members, veterans, retired personnel and prior-service members, whose vouchers were exchanged for tickets with a valid military ID. Demand was so high that the concert reached sold-out status.

"Singing for our United States military around the world has been one of the most meaningful parts of my career," Doolittle told Fox News Digital. "I’ve met families who sacrifice more than we ever see, and service members whose bravery inspires me long after the music ends. It’s a privilege to join this concert and offer even a small expression of the gratitude they deserve."

The Kennedy Center said the event's goal is simple: give families who shoulder the weight of national defense a special night just for them. The program marks one of the Kennedy Center’s first major military tributes during President Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

Trump, who also serves as the chairman of the Kennedy Center in a historical first, dedicated funds to the venue in his "One, Big Beautiful Bill."

"Our annual ‘Notes of Honor’ holiday concert is absolutely one of my favorite traditions with our National Symphony Orchestra," Principal Conductor Steven Reineke told Fox News Digital. "It fills me with such gratitude and warmth to be able to give even a little something back to the brave men and women of our armed forces and their families.

"I know that many of them have had to be away from their families during past holidays, so it's incredibly special to celebrate the spirit of the season with all of them," he added.

Fox News Digital was given exclusive access inside the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall as the National Symphony Orchestra and full chorus rehearsed for Thursday’s performance.

The "Notes of Honor" tradition has become a hallmark of the Kennedy Center’s December programming, offering a rare night in the nation’s capital where nearly the entire audience is composed of military families.

This year’s concert is presented by the National Symphony Orchestra with support from aerospace and defense firm RTX, whose partnership helps make the event free for service members.