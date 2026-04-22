Video exposes disrepair lurking beneath Trump Kennedy Center as $257M renovation looms

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Peeling concrete, exposed steel rebar, rust-streaked electrical equipment and vents patched together with layers of duct tape are among the problems hidden beneath the Trump Kennedy Center, according to photos, project materials and board minutes obtained by Fox News Digital as officials push to temporarily shut down the building for major repairs.

The Trump Kennedy Center released documentation Wednesday of what it described as "decades of deferred maintenance and critical infrastructure needs" as part of a $257 million renovation effort, offering an unusually detailed look at the condition of the venue as leadership pushes forward with the project.

The disclosures come as debate intensifies over the plan to close the center for up to two years. While there appears to be broad agreement that the building requires significant repair, some Democrats have objected to the speed of the process.

According to March 16 meeting minutes reviewed by Fox News Digital, Democrat Rep. Joyce Beatty said she had "no opposition for the need for repair," but "strongly opposes voting on a closure."

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The minutes also say Beatty argued there had not been "enough time to review, study, and discuss" the proposal.

The condition of the building is evident in images and video provided by the Trump Kennedy Center, which show water damage affecting electrical systems, rusted infrastructure and large sections of concrete where internal steel supports are exposed.

Project materials describe "2,000+ pound soffit panels" that have reached "end-of-life" and "present a public safety risk," along with "hundreds of structural failure points" in areas such as the parking garage. Officials also cited "extensive water infiltration," deterioration in electrical rooms beneath entrances and long-term damage affecting the center's iconic white marble exterior as well as concrete and core structural systems.

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Officials have warned that without repairs, deteriorating structural elements, water-damaged electrical systems and heavy overhead components nearing "end-of-life" could pose potential safety risks to visitors and staff.

The scope of the problems outlined in the new materials echoes earlier warnings from center leadership. In February, officials told Fox News Digital that decades of neglect had left the building in "extremely poor condition," citing broken elevators, failing HVAC systems and deferred maintenance needs they warned could threaten the venue’s very survival.

"We are financially stable yet the building is still physically in trouble," Vice President of Public Relations Roma Daravi said in a previous statement to Fox News Digital.

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Executive Director Matt Floca said the decision to close the center is driven by the scale of the work required.

"So the recommendation was just natural: you shut the building down, temporarily, and you make this investment, and then you reopen," Floca said.

President Donald Trump has also previously argued that closing the building is necessary to complete the work efficiently. "If we don’t close, the quality of construction will not be nearly as good," he said.

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Floca said the scope of the repairs is based on long-standing assessments of the building’s condition, not a newly developed plan. "The maintenance needs were all developed previously in a 2021 Comprehensive Building Plan," he said.

Asked how visitors have reacted when seeing the condition of the facility up-close, Floca said there has been "surprise across the board — ‘How did we get here, right?’"

Tours of the Trump Kennedy Center have been offered on a bipartisan basis to lawmakers, along with donors and other key stakeholders, as officials seek to demonstrate the extent of the damage firsthand.

The sessions began earlier this month while Congress was in recess and included staff for a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, as well as offices representing both parties in the House and Senate and a representative for Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser.

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Opponents have also raised concerns about process and oversight, and a lawsuit brought forth by the National Trust for Historic Preservation has argued that major changes could affect the historic integrity of the building.

"We're maintaining the JFK bust where it is," Floca told gathered press on Wednesday. "The memorial at large will stay the same. All of the quotes and everything on the marble on the exterior building, none of that's changing."

The physical deterioration outlined in the renovation plans comes even as the center has reported financial gains under current leadership. In December, officials told Fox News Digital the Kennedy Center Honors raised a record $23 million, nearly doubling the previous year’s total.

The fundraising gains followed leadership changes that saw Trump take on a more direct role in the institution, including as chairman of its board.

Congress has appropriated roughly $257 million for the work through the "One, Big Beautiful Bill" signed into law last year.

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Renovations are expected to begin after July 4, 2026.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the center," Floca said Wednesday. "All of these improvements that we need to make are real, are needed. And we have the timeframe to do it. I'm incredibly excited about it."

The Office of Rep. Joyce Beatty did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.