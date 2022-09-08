Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware allegedly burned, buried corpse of missing ex-girlfriend Taylor Pomaski: report

Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. indicted for the murder of Taylor Pomaski in July, 15 months after she vanished

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
The former NFL player who was charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend about 15 months after she vanished allegedly burned her body after killing her, according to court documents released Wednesday. 

Kevin Ware Jr., a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, was out on bail for an unrelated charge when his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski, went missing on April 25, 2021, after a party at her Texas home. 

Newly released court documents cited by KPRC-TV allege that Ware Jr. killed Pomaski and then burned her corpse afterward, burying the remains.

A body wasn’t found until December 2021, nine months after her disappearance, and was not positively identified as Pomaski until April 29, 2022, FOX 5 NY reported. 

FORMER NFL PLAYER KEVIN WARE INDICTED FOR MURDER 

Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr., was arrested in the Houston area Friday for a bond violation. Homicide investigators believe his girlfriend disappeared under "suspicious circumstances and may be the victim of foul play."

Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr., was arrested in the Houston area Friday for a bond violation. Homicide investigators believe his girlfriend disappeared under "suspicious circumstances and may be the victim of foul play." (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Taylor Pomaski went missing on April 25, 2021. 

Taylor Pomaski went missing on April 25, 2021.  (Leslie Mandeville)

Kevin Ware #84 of the Washington Huskies runs with the ball during the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. 

Kevin Ware #84 of the Washington Huskies runs with the ball during the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.  (Otto Greule Jr.  /Allsport)

Ware Jr. was arrested by U.S. Marshals in June for alleged bond violations and was eventually indicted by a Harris County grand jury in July for murder and tampering with evidence over Pomaski’s death. 

He was reportedly transferred from Montgomery County to Harris County Jail this week, and the next hearing on the murder charge is scheduled for Sept. 26. He faces 15 years to life if convicted, prosecutors said. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 