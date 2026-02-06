Neighbor spotted mysterious white van before Savannah Guthrie's mother vanished from home: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A neighbor of missing Nancy Guthrie said he saw a suspicious white van on their street in the days before NBC host Savannah Guthrie's mother was taken from her home.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her Tucson home at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

While officials didn't initially elaborate on the circumstances of her disappearance, Sheriff Chris Nanos said on Monday that "we do, in fact, have a crime ." A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital that there were "blood drops" leading from the entryway outside down the house's pathway towards the driveway.

"Sheriff [Chris] Nanos has stated that he believes that a crime has been committed," a spokesperson for Pima County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital. "At this point, investigators believe she was taken from the home against her will and that includes possible kidnapping or abduction."

Brett McIntire, who lives across the street from Nancy Guthrie, told the New York Post he reported the unmarked van to police. He couldn't recall exactly when he saw the van, but said it was recent.

"It was somewhere on that street. It was a white van, full-sized, with no printing on the sides. It was parked on the street," he said. "Normally people that are coming to work on your home will have a company vehicle or if they’re independent, something written on it."

"From now on when I’m going out and about, I’ll have a paper and pen and record anything unusual," he added.

After Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, Brett's wife, Lisa, said they're considering buying security cameras.

"Brett and I were talking. And we thought well, we should probably get one," Lisa said. "We have a pretty secure residence. Metal doors. I’m kind of a deep sleeper, so it’s unlikely someone could get past one of the metal doors. But we’re a little concerned."