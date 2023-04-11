Española man pleads guilty in 5-year-old stepdaughter's death

An Española man has pleaded guilty in the beating death of his 5-year-old stepdaughter.

Local media outlets report Malcolm Torres entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder Monday in the killing of Renezmae Calzada.

In a statement from U.S. Attorney Alexander M.M. Uballez, 29-year-old Torres was home in September 2019 with the girl and his 18-month-old son and was heavily intoxicated.

Her mother reported her missing. The girl's body was found three days later on Santa Clara Pueblo in the Rio Grande, a mile from the Española yard where she was last seen.

Torres faces a minimum of 30 years and up to life in prison, according to his plea agreement filed in federal court.

He initially rejected a plea agreement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Albuquerque.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.