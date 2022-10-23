Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Escaped murderer arrested while walking along Florida interstate: police

Florida Highway Patrol troopers spotted Moret along I-75 around 6 a.m. Saturday

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
An escaped murderer out of Georgia is back in custody after troopers found him walking along I-75 in Charlotte County, Florida.

Anthony Moret, 67, escaped from prison while he was serving a life sentence without parole for murder, the Florida Highway Patrol said on Twitter. 

Troopers spotted Moret around 6 a.m. Saturday, FOX 13 Tampa reports.  

A trooper learned of Moret's active warrant for escaping by running a wants and warrants check. 

Image of Anthony Moret. 

Image of Anthony Moret.  (Florida Highway Patrol)

Moret was arrested without incident and taken to the Charlotte County Jail to await extradition to Georgia. 

Florida Highway Patrol vehicle file photo. Troopers found prison escapee Anthony Moret walking along I-75 in southwest Florida Saturday. 

Moret escaped from the Valdosta Transitional Center, according to WCTV. Georgia Department of Corrections records obtained by the TV station say Moret is serving time for murder and armed robbery dating back to the 1970s. He is also reported to have two prior escape convictions from 1976 and 1985.

Georgia DOC has issued a statewide be on the lookout, or BOLO, order for Moret on Friday.  

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.