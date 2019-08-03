Between 15 and 20 people shot at El Paso Walmart, suspected gunman in custody, Texas Lt. Gov. says

Between 15 and 20 people were shot at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas Saturday morning, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Fox News.

Patrick added that a 21-year-old man had been taken into custody. Police had previously said they had received numerous reports of "multiple shooters."

The lieutenant governor did not say how many of the injuries were fatal.

Police responded to reports of an active shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall area shortly before 11 a.m. and asked people to stay clear of the active scene. An El Paso police spokesman told reporters shortly before 1 p.m. that there was no longer an "imminent threat" to the area.

A spokesperson at Del Sol Medical Center told Fox News that the hospital had received six victims in an unknown condition. They did not say if any more victims would be coming to the facility.

A witness told Fox News that his mother died at the scene.

GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTER IDENTIFIED

Local media reported that multiple SWAT teams, FBI and ATF were on the scene. At least three local businesses in the area were on lockdown. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso's east side.

Vanessa Saenz, a witness, told Fox News that she heard several "pops" near the area and saw a man in a black shirt and cargo pants with a weapon shooting outside the building before entering the Walmart.

"He was just pointing at people and just shooting," she added.

A witness told CBS News that he was about to enter the Walmart when he heard at least 10 gunshots and saw an elderly lady, fall to the ground. He said he was not sure if she was shot.

Videos showed some injured people being brought to a nearby Sam's Club.

Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar tweeted that she is “utterly heartbroken” by the news of the shooting in El Paso and said she is monitoring the situation.

“Please stay safe,” she added.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who used to represent El Paso in the House of Representatives, said the shooting was “truly heartbreaking.”

“Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates,” he tweeted.

