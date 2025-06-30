Expand / Collapse search
East Coast flyers face travel nightmare after weather sparks delays ahead of holiday weekend

FAA implements ground delays as LaGuardia sees at least 180 canceled flights

Julia Bonavita


Several major airports up and down the East Coast saw flight delays stranding passengers from New York to Washington, DC as storms rolled into the area Monday evening. 

The nightmare comes as travelers gear up for the holiday weekend.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced an initial ground delay at New York City's JFK International Airport shortly after 4:00 p.m., with the average departure delay lasting approximately 90 minutes. 

A plane flies over LaGuardia.

LaGuardia Airport is seeing delays of up to three hours, according to the FAA.  (iStock )

Newark Liberty Airport – which has also been plagued with disruptions due to ongoing staffing shortages – was experiencing delays of a whopping four hours due to thunderstorms, with the interruptions expected to impact flights until 2:00 a.m. 

Additionally, LaGuardia Airport was seeing delays of up to three hours, with the FAA implementing a Traffic Management Program for incoming flights. 

travel delays and cancelations

Traveling woes are real with weather delays, luggage issues and airport staffing shortages.  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

As the storms made their way up the East Coast, Philadelphia International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport initially began experiencing delays, with the bad weather continuing to wreak havoc on flights as they moved through the area. 

Newark Airport baggage claim conveyor belt with suitcases

Baggage claim area with conveyor belt and passengers collecting luggage at Newark Liberty International Airport, Newark, New Jersey, October 19, 2024.  ( Smith Collection/Gado)

Philadelphia was seeing delays averaging around two hours, according to the FAA. 

Cumulatively, the five airports logged approximately 600 cancellations and 1,900 delays, according to data from FlightAware. LaGuardia was leading the pack with around 180 flights canceled and 400 delayed, according to the site. 

