Newark airport disruptions leave airline flyers scrambling as experts share tips for not being 'stranded'

Flight passengers departing and connecting through Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey are sharing concerns about travel delays amid recent airport mishaps — as experts share alternative ideas and bus companies report increases in ridership.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground delay for EWR due to staffing shortages, weather and construction issues as a recent report found that air traffic controllers briefly lost radar and radio signals last week.

Brandon Blewett, the Texas-based author of "How to Avoid Strangers on Airplanes," told Fox News Digital he has found EWR to be less reliable in recent days, but would still use the airport.

"If it was New Jersey, I’d likely still fly into Newark but choose the earliest flights, which typically face fewer delays," said Blewett.

"I’d avoid any connections through EWR right now … for better reliability," he said.

For travelers to and from New York City, Blewett suggested looking at other airports.

"I’d consider alternatives to EWR like LGA and JFK until the runway reopens and ATC staffing stabilizes," said Blewett. "It may be more of a headache in traffic, but it seems you’re less likely to be stranded for the time being."

Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog "View From the Wing," told Fox News Digital that passengers should avoid New York airports for connecting flights.

"If you're connecting, it's often a good idea to avoid New York airports. If you originate in New York, it really depends on where in the city you're based," he said.

"While Newark is facing significant problems right now, I'm not sure I'd bounce over to JFK if I lived on Staten Island," he added. "Weigh the evils."

Some passengers have taken to social media to discuss the disruptions at EWR. One Reddit post entitled, "Newark airport unsafe???" in the "r/newjersey" forum garnered over 1,000 reactions and hundreds of comments.

The user asked, "Should I do the unthinkable and switch my EWR flight this weekend to JFK? how nervous should we be about this?"

"I just flew into Newark this morning from New Mexico. I survived," commented one person.

Another user shared, "Just flew into EWR … Flight delayed 1 hr, checked in bags on a different flight (2.5 hrs later) because of plane weight issues, and had to be pulled by a tug because the plane overshot the jet bridge by 1.5 ft."

Said another person, "I flew into Newark yesterday and the delays were annoying."

Some bus ticket sales are up more than 80% year over year.

A Redditor commented, "I flew out of EWR last week and back yesterday. All the delays we had both times were infuriating. Never had that experience before. And the times just kept changing. I almost changed my flight yesterday to LaGuardia or Trenton."

"The issue is [that] air traffic controllers are in demand and they're very understaffed," said one user. "EWR obviously has a lot of traffic, so I kind of get it."

‘Bus travel a vital alternative’

A spokesperson for Flix North America, the parent company of FlixBus and Greyhound, told Fox News Digital the company has seen an increase in riders.

"We can confirm Flix North America has seen a 35% increase in originating passengers at our Newark location across both Greyhound and FlixBus within a span of just three days," said the spokesperson.

"Ticket sales at this location are also up more than 80% year over year."

The spokesperson added, "We are closely monitoring the situation and are well-prepared to welcome passengers impacted by flight cancellations and delays."

The spokesperson also said, "In times like these, bus travel serves as a vital alternative, offering travelers an affordable, accessible and dependable way to reach their destinations."