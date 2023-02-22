Drunk man fired gunshots into neighbor's home because their dogs were 'barking all day': Houston police

Police in Texas say they have arrested an intoxicated man who fired shots into his neighbor’s home in response to being annoyed by barking dogs.

In a Facebook post , the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office wrote that deputies responded to a call at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday of shots being fired at a residence.

Homeowners told police that they were woken up by loud bangs at their front door followed by gunshots and that a suspect outside was demanding to be let in while continuing to fire shots through the front door and windows.

The suspect was spotted fleeing the location as officers arrived, and it was determined the man was Russell Day, a 56-year-old neighbor who was upset about noise from dogs at the residence.

"Further investigation revealed that Russell Day lives behind the victim's home and stated he was upset that their dogs were barking all day," the post stated.

"Russell Day was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond and court information have not been set at this time," Constable Mark Herman said.

Police say Day, who was intoxicated, was found with multiple firearms and a fully loaded AR magazine when he was pulled over.