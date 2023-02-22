Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Drunk man fired gunshots into neighbor's home because their dogs were 'barking all day': Houston police

Russell Day, 56, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Police in Texas say they have arrested an intoxicated man who fired shots into his neighbor’s home in response to being annoyed by barking dogs.

In a Facebook post, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office wrote that deputies responded to a call at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday of shots being fired at a residence.

Homeowners told police that they were woken up by loud bangs at their front door followed by gunshots and that a suspect outside was demanding to be let in while continuing to fire shots through the front door and windows.

The suspect was spotted fleeing the location as officers arrived, and it was determined the man was Russell Day, a 56-year-old neighbor who was upset about noise from dogs at the residence. 

Russell Day, 56, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Russell Day, 56, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

"Further investigation revealed that Russell Day lives behind the victim's home and stated he was upset that their dogs were barking all day," the post stated. 

"Russell Day was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond and court information have not been set at this time," Constable Mark Herman said.

The intersection of Atascocita Road and Eagle Springs Parkway near where the shooting incident occurred.

The intersection of Atascocita Road and Eagle Springs Parkway near where the shooting incident occurred. (Google Maps)

Police say Day, who was intoxicated, was found with multiple firearms and a fully loaded AR magazine when he was pulled over. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.