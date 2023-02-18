Houston man suffering mental episode struck and killed by 18-wheeler while dancing in the street

Police in Houston, Texas say that a man experiencing a manic episode in the middle of the street is dead after being struck by an 18-wheeler.

Fox 26 Houston reported Saturday that deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to an intersection in northwest Houston around 10 p.m. on Friday night and found an unidentified man dead.

Police believe the man was dancing in the middle of the street when he was struck by a big rig driven by an individual who stopped a short distance later and cooperated with officers.

The outlet reported that poor lighting played a factor in the incident and that the family of the man confirmed he was having mental health issues and had suffered an episode earlier in the day.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Harris County Sheriff's Office identified the driver as Gabriel Valdez and say he was operating a 2005 Peterbilt truck tractor pulling a flatbed trailer.

"Valdez was traveling eastbound at the 8400 block of Breen Drive," the statement said. "Eric Becker was standing in the roadway at the 8400 block of Breen Drive. Becker was reported to have been jumping in front of vehicles driving in the area. Valdez struck Becker with his Peterbilt truck tractor in the eastbound traffic lane."

Police say Valdez showed no signs of being impaired and was released at the scene.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office and no further details were immediately shared.

The incident comes just a few months after a man in Houston, Texas was filmed dancing on the top of an 18-wheeler moving down the highway before being killed when he was knocked off the truck by a freeway overpass.