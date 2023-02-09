Expand / Collapse search
Houston and Galveston
Published

Houston would-be robber runs out the door after hotel clerk pulls handgun: 'I ain't playing with you'

When the Houston hotel clerk pointed a handgun at the suspect, he fled the scene

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Houston hotel clerk pulls handgun on thief armed with rifle Video

Houston hotel clerk pulls handgun on thief armed with rifle

A man in Houston attempted to rob a hotel while carrying a rifle, but appeared to be shocked when the hotel clerk pulled out a handgun of her own. (Credit: Houston Crime Stoppers)

A man in Houston attempted to rob a hotel while carrying a rifle, but appeared to be shocked when the hotel clerk pulled out a handgun of her own.

The incident happened on Jan. 16 when a man entered the hotel lobby.

Houston police say that the suspect went to the counter with a rifle and demanded that a hotel clerk give him money from a cash drawer.

As the hotel clerk was being held at gunpoint with the rifle, police say that she pulled out a handgun of her own and pointed it at the suspect, who then fled the scene.

As the hotel clerk was being held at gunpoint with the rifle, police say that she pulled out a handgun of her own and pointed it at the suspect, who then fled the scene.

"I ain't playing with you," the man can be heard saying before running away from the counter.

The incident happened on Jan. 16 when a man entered the hotel lobby at the 14800 block of Katy Freeway, in Houston, Texas.

The incident happened on Jan. 16 when a man entered the hotel lobby at the 14800 block of Katy Freeway, in Houston, Texas.

The suspect is described as a "Black male, 20 to 25 years old, 6’2 to 6’4, 150 to 180 pounds, thin build, blue shirt, blue jeans and white shoes," according to Houston police.

A man in Houston attempted to rob a hotel while carrying a rifle, but appeared to be shocked when the hotel clerk pulled out a handgun of her own.

Houston police say that the suspect went to the counter with a rifle and demanded that a hotel clerk give him money from a cash drawer.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

