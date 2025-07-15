Expand / Collapse search
New York City

Drone surveillance catches kids in dangerous high-speed stunt atop moving subway train in New York City

Police operation marks 200th subway surfing apprehension since November 2023

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Drone captures teens subway surfing in New York City Video

Drone captures teens subway surfing in New York City

An NYPD drone captured four minors between the ages of 12 and 16 riding on top of a train in the Bronx Thursday as it passed multiple stations at a high speed. (Credit: NYPD)

Three teenagers and one 12-year-old boy were apprehended by police after an NYPD drone captured them riding on top of a train in New York City Thursday passing through multiple stations at a high speed. 

NYPD drone footage obtained by Fox News Digital shows the four subway surfers — between the ages of 12 and 16 — climbing up the side of the moving northbound 6 express train as it passed beneath the Westchester Avenue Bridge.

The minors can then be seen standing up and forming a line, some of them jumping up and down and spreading their arms.

Four boys riding on top of a train in the Bronx

NYPD drone footage obtained by Fox News Digital shows the four subway surfers — between the ages of 12 and 16 — climbing up the side of the moving northbound 6 express train as it passed beneath the Westchester Avenue Bridge. (NYPD)

The NYPD Technical Assistance Response Unit Drone Team. while conducting anti-subway surfing operations in the area, spotted the surfing and transmitted the four boys' descriptions and photos to transit district officers, according to the NYPD.

Four boys riding on top of a train in the Bronx

The minors were seen standing up and forming a line, some jumping up and down and spreading their arms. (NYPD )

The train was then stopped at the Parkchester train station in the Bronx, and the young men were taken into custody.

Four boys riding on top of a train in the Bronx

The train was stopped at the Parkchester train station, and the boys were taken into custody. (NYPD)

"These apprehensions marked the 200th subway surfing apprehension by the Drone Team's operation since deployments began in November of 2023, and 200 lives potentially saved in just the last 20 months," an NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital in an email.

In 2023, a 15-year-old boy was killed while subway surfing on a train crossing the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City. The teen was standing on top of a northbound J train when he struck his head on a structure and fell below the train.

