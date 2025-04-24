Expand / Collapse search
New York City

Bronx car owner dragged in street during carjacking caught on camera

NYC victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
NY man dragged through the Bronx by car thief Video

NY man dragged through the Bronx by car thief

A man attempting to stop a suspect stealing his car was dragged through New York, April 24, 2025. (Obtained by NY Post/Peter Gerber)

A surveillance video in the Bronx shows a person being dragged and injured after they attempted to stop a carjacker from stealing their car, according to police.

In the video from April 24, the man can be seen being dragged by the car as he is hanging from the side of the window as it speeds away. The owner allegedly left the car double-parked and running as he went inside a Chinese restaurant for takeout.

In the video, the thief can be seen getting out of the back of an SUV and jumping into the car.  The victim can be seen running into the frame to attempt to save his car.

man hanging outside car window as car drives through street

A man attempts to stop a suspect stealing his car in the Bronx, New York, on April 24, 2025. (Obtained by the NY Post/Peter Gerber)

The dragged victim eventually fell into the street as the carjacker sped away.

Police found him badly injured with trauma to his leg and head approximately a block away from the scene of the carjacking. He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition. The stolen car was recovered after being found abandoned on the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway, according to police.

man standing at driver's window

A man runs to the driver's window to confront a suspect stealing his car in the Bronx, New York. (Obtained by the NY Post/Peter Gerber)

This incident comes after Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch announced on April 3 that New York City saw historic reductions in overall crime through the first quarter of 2025.

"The women and men of the NYPD are driving record-breaking reductions in crime and violence," Tisch said. "In the first quarter of this year, we’ve cut shooting incidents down to the lowest number in history and made our subways safer than they’ve been in nearly a decade. Our precision policing strategies aren’t just working — they’re delivering historic results and making New York City the safest big city in the nation."

"These historic declines in violence were accompanied by major crime reductions in every patrol borough with index crime down 10.9%," the statement read. "In this quarter, robbery dropped 22.8% (3,074 vs. 3,981), grand larceny declined 13.7% (10,226 vs. 11,855), auto theft was down 11.9% (2,773 vs. 3,148), burglary was down 4.4% (3,043 vs. 3,184), and felony assault fell 2.7% (6,361 vs. 6,535)."

man hanging onto driver's window as car drives away

A man gets dragged outside a car window in an attempt to stop a suspect from stealing his car in Bronx, New York, on April 24, 2025. (Obtained by the NY Post/Peter Gerber)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement released about the decline that this was always his plan.

"Public safety is the prerequisite to prosperity, and that’s why, since my first day in office, our administration has been dedicated to making sure New Yorkers are safer and feel safer," said Adams. 

"While today’s numbers show crime continues to plummet across the five boroughs, today’s drop is nothing new — we have seen five straight quarters of declining crime, including the past six months. Thanks to the tens of thousands of brave men and women of the NYPD, New York City remains the safest big city in America, and we are only getting safer," he said.