Parents' desperate chase foils Brooklyn kidnapper's sinister plot

A would-be kidnapper who took a 6-year-old off a busy Brooklyn street on Sunday night abandoned his alleged plan when the screaming child's parents chased him, according to video footage of the incident.

The 36-year-old suspect was seen grabbing the boy with one arm just before 10 p.m. in Coney Island, an iconic entertainment and residential area, according to video footage taken by Freedom News TV.

He carried the screaming boy several feet before the child's parents chased the suspect, who dropped the boy as he fled.

Nora Smiles, who calls herself "The Sneaker Lady" and whose shop is right next to the scene, told Freedom News TV that the boy was trailing his parents moments before the incident.

"So a man came, and he was trying to cut him off. Then the little boy was trying to spin off of him," she said. "The man just grabbed him up and started running with the little boy."

Once the parents gave chase, the suspect dropped the child to the ground and ran into an intersection, the video shows.

"The parents just chased after the guy, and they caught him," Smiles said. "It was just shocking. I’m a mother myself, so… we all ran over to see what happened."

Smiles, who isn't from the area, said locals were familiar with the suspect.

During the incident, police officers responded quickly and arrested the suspect, the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital.

The boy — whose family is from Queens — complained of minor pain and was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, according to the New York Post.

