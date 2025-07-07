Expand / Collapse search
Parents' desperate chase foils Brooklyn kidnapper's sinister plot

Suspect dropped 6-year-old boy and fled after family pursued him through Coney Island

Man grabs screaming child off Brooklyn street before parents give chase Video

Man grabs screaming child off Brooklyn street before parents give chase

The man is seen scooping the child and moving several feet before the boy's parents chase after the suspect. (Obtained by Freedom News TV)

A would-be kidnapper who took a 6-year-old off a busy Brooklyn street on Sunday night abandoned his alleged plan when the screaming child's parents chased him, according to video footage of the incident. 

The 36-year-old suspect was seen grabbing the boy with one arm just before 10 p.m. in Coney Island, an iconic entertainment and residential area, according to video footage taken by Freedom News TV. 

He carried the screaming boy several feet before the child's parents chased the suspect, who dropped the boy as he fled.

Man grabs child off a Brooklyn street

A man grabbed a child off a Brooklyn street over the weekend, according to video footage.  (Obtained by Freedom News TV)

Nora Smiles, who calls herself "The Sneaker Lady" and whose shop is right next to the scene, told Freedom News TV that the boy was trailing his parents moments before the incident

"So a man came, and he was trying to cut him off. Then the little boy was trying to spin off of him," she said. "The man just grabbed him up and started running with the little boy."

Once the parents gave chase, the suspect dropped the child to the ground and ran into an intersection, the video shows. 

A street in Brooklyn, N.Y.

NYPD police vehicles stationed in Coney Island on the night a child was almost abducted on the street.  (Freedom News TV)

"The parents just chased after the guy, and they caught him," Smiles said. "It was just shocking. I’m a mother myself, so… we all ran over to see what happened."

Smiles, who isn't from the area, said locals were familiar with the suspect. 

During the incident, police officers responded quickly and arrested the suspect, the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital. 

The boy — whose family is from Queens — complained of minor pain and was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, according to the New York Post.

Potential kidnapped being chased

A man who grabbed a child off a street was chased by the boy's parents on Sunday.  (Freedom News TV)

