2 Massachusetts men arrested for flying drone 'dangerously close' to Boston airport

Two Massachusetts men who flew a drone "dangerously close" to Logan International Airport in Boston are facing charges, police say.

Robert Duffy, 42, of Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood and Jeremy Folcik, 32, of Bridgewater were taken into custody late Saturday night on Long Island, which is located on the approach to the airport, according to the Boston Police Department.

"The incident began earlier that evening, at 4:30 PM, when a Boston Police Officer specializing in real-time crime surveillance detected an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) operating dangerously close to Logan International Airport," police said in a statement. "Leveraging advanced UAS monitoring technology, the Officer identified the drone’s location, altitude, flight history, and the operators’ position on Long Island."

"Members of the Boston Police Harbor Patrol Unit were dispatched to Long Island and located three individuals inside the decommissioned Long Island Health Campus. Upon attempting to make contact, the suspects fled on foot," police added. "Two of the three individuals were apprehended and identified as Duffy and Folcik. During the investigation, a drone was discovered inside a backpack carried by Duffy."

Investigators believe the third individual fled the island – which is part of the Boston Harbor Islands – on a "small vessel."

Duffy and Folcik are now facing charges of trespassing, although the Boston Police Department noted that more charges and fines could follow.

Police also said that because of the "serious risks posed by the drone’s proximity to Logan’s airspace," the Department of Homeland Security, Massachusetts State Police, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Federal Communications Commission and Logan Airport Air Traffic Control were contacted to help with the response.

"The Boston Police Department reminds recreational drone operators of the importance of adhering to Federal Aviation Administration safety guidelines. Operators are prohibited from flying drones over people or vehicles and must be aware of airspace restrictions," Boston Police added. "Even small drones pose significant risks, including the potential for catastrophic damage to airplanes and helicopters. Near-collisions can cause pilots to veer off course, putting lives and property at risk."