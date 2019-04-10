'Doggie Door Bandit' sought by Oregon police after captured squeezing into home

It's not what the dog dragged in, but who dragged themselves in through the dog's door that's drawn the attention of authorities in Oregon.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a burglary suspect used a doggie door to get into a home last Tuesday.

The incident happened in Clackamas around 10:30 a.m. when the man made a "brazen entry" into the home through the doggie door that was captured on a surveillance camera.

"The video clearly captures the suspect looking in the window, then entering through the doggie door," the sheriff's office said. "After the suspect realizes he's on camera, he attempts to conceal his identity by quickly pulling a hood tightly over his head and then covering the camera with a blanket."

After breaking into the home, police said the man stole several items from the home, including electronics and jewelry.

"However -- and fortunately for investigators -- the victim had a surveillance camera pointed in the suspect's direction," police said.

The suspect is described by police as between 18 and 25 years old with a medium build. The man was wearing a black beanie, black hooded sweatshirt with "NBA" in white letters on the chest, light-grey sweats, black shoes with white soles, and black gloves

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line by phone at 503-723-4949 or leave a tip online. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 19-007516.