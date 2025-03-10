DOGE blows the lid off massive number of loans granted to kids and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. DOGE finds massive number of loans

2. Search underway for student who vanished

3. Aircraft intercepted above Mar-a-Lago

MAJOR HEADLINES

PARDON MY FRENCH – Canada’s next prime minister has blistering statement for Trump, 51st state proposal. Continue reading …

NEW NIGHTMARE – Biden’s 11th-hour budget move forcing ICE to release dangerous illegal aliens. Continue reading …

BEATING THE 'BUSH' – Idaho murder suspect demands limits on certain words used in trial. Continue reading …

ADULT SWIM – High-end vacation resort in America bans children. Continue reading …

'JUST IN DISBELIEF' – High school track star bashed in head by opponent with baton. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

FINANCIAL BURDEN – New study uncovers a trillion dollars in programs rife with DEI initiatives under Biden. Continue reading …

WHITE HOUSE WOES – Probe of Biden documents raises new questions about who was running the country. Continue reading …

SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWN – Republican says he's a 'NO' on Trump-endorsed government funding measure. Continue reading …

LESSONS LEARNED – Public school students will soon be required to take gun safety courses. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

LAW & BORDER – House Dem doubles down on claim about illegally crossing America's border. Continue reading …

JILTED – Reality star ditches fiancé at the altar over views on religion, Black Lives Matter. Continue reading …

'SUPER CONVOLUTED' – Barstool's Dave Portnoy offers tips on how to create a successful podcast. Continue reading …

FEUD OR FAUX? – Leavitt shuts down 'pitiful' Trump advisor rift rumors fueled by mainstream media. Continue reading …

OPINION

SEN. JOHN BARRASSO – Democrats all in for a government shut down. What it means for you. Continue reading …

HOUSE FREEDOM CAUCUS – The US must choose: either $20 trillion in debt or Medicaid reform. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

CHOOSING RIGHT – School meals raise eyebrows as MAHA advocates urge ‘different choices in the lunch line.’ Continue reading …

HITTING THE GYM – Caitlin Clark's bulked-up physique has WNBA fans excited for 2025 season. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on superstar singers, beloved books and timeless toys. Take the quiz here …

SIDE DISH – Want to live longer? What you should be eating for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Continue reading …

FRUIT IN FOCUS – How much is too much? Harvard researcher weighs in. See video …

WATCH

INGRID PRUEHER – Americans remain divided over growing movement to abolish daylight savings time. See video …

KARL ROVE – Democrats looked like they were at an auction. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.