Karoline Leavitt shuts down 'pitiful' Rubio-Musk feud rumors fueled by mainstream media

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed "pitiful" rumors pushed by the media about Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Elon Musk feuding.

"Everybody is on board with President Trump's mission and DOGE's mission to identify this waste and fraud, to be good stewards of the American taxpayers' money, and both Elon and Marco are doing an incredible job in their respective roles, and that's true of everybody in President Trump's cabinet," Leavitt said Sunday on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"He [Trump] has really put together an extraordinary team, and I think it's pitiful that the mainstream media is working overtime to try to divide President Trump from Elon and from other members of his cabinet, but their attempts are failing. Everybody is working as one team towards one goal, and it's to make America great again," she added.

SECRETARY OF STATE RUBIO VOWS DIPLOMACY ATTEMPTS WILL CONTINUE IN EFFORT TO END RUSSIA'S WAR IN UKRAINE

Rumors swirled after reporting from The New York Times reported that on Thursday, DOGE lead Musk clashed with Rubio behind closed doors during a cabinet meeting because Rubio had allegedly not fired enough people in USAID.

According to The Times, Rubio fired back, insisting that the more than 1,500 State Department officials who took Trump's buyout offers should be considered layoffs.

Trump has dismissed reports of the spat and even smacked down NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez's question about the issue in the Oval Office on Friday, calling the reporter a "troublemaker" for bringing up the topic during an executive order signing to create the White House Task Force for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

MARCO RUBIO BLASTS CRITICS FOR DEMONIZING ‘PEACEMAKER’ TRUMP: ‘IT’S ONLY A BAD THING WHEN IT'S DONALD TRUMP'

Leavitt, on Sunday, confirmed that "no such feud" exists, adding that "all is well" between Rubio and Musk.

"The [cabinet] meeting was highly productive," she added. "It was an open dialogue and discussion, which is exactly what the president's team should be doing, engaging with one another to implement the president's goals."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Rachel del Guidice contributed to this report.