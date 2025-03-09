Jasmine Crockett insists 'it's not a crime' to illegally cross the border

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said on Saturday that illegally entering the country was "not a crime" despite being in violation of federal law.

On MSNBC’s "The Katie Phang Show," the Texas Democrat discussed her recent performance at a House committee hearing on sanctuary city policies last week. She used the time to explain to the audience that illegally entering the country was not a "crime" but a "civil accusation," meaning illegal immigrants are not criminals.

"[Republicans] are so outraged by these immigrants and the crime that they’re bringing. And not to mention, city law enforcement, local law enforcement, they are always going after crime," Crockett said. "And they don’t say, ‘oh, you committed a murder, oh, but you’re an immigrant. Well, let me let you go.’ Right? So they are always focused on crime."

She added, "They continue to say things like ‘the illegals’ and that they broke the law coming in. But what they’re not telling the American people is that it is a civil violation. It is not a criminal violation to enter the country illegally. It’s not. It’s not criminal. It’s not a crime. It’s not a crime. Which is why they’re so frustrated, because they really want our local law enforcement to go out and round up people when they could be looking out for the murderers and the sexual abusers, as well as the robbers. They want them to go and round people up on civil accusations."

Improper entry into the United States is considered a federal misdemeanor crime in violation of 8 USC 1325, punishable by fines and up to six months in jail for first-time offenders. Repeat offenders can be subjected to fines and up to two years in prison.

Under 8 USC 1326, reentry of removed illegal immigrants who have been removed following the conviction of three or more misdemeanor crimes can also face up to 10 years in prison. Reentry of removed illegal immigrants who have been removed following the conviction of a felony can face up to 20 years in prison.

However, "unlawful presence," or overstaying a "period of stay" authorized in the U.S. such as a work visa, is not considered a criminal offense.

Crockett also accused Republicans of being hypocrites for supporting immigration raids while also supporting President Donald Trump, whom she claimed was "the biggest criminal" of them all.

"That’s why I wanted to point out, don’t give me this fake outrage about criminals roaming our streets when you guys stand 10 toes down for the biggest criminal that we have ever seen go into the White House," Crockett said.

Crockett has emerged on the scene as one of the harshest Democratic critics of the Trump administration, going so far as to call Trump an "enemy" of the United States during an interview on MSNBC last week.

