Caitlin Clark's bulked-up physique has WNBA fans excited for 2025 season: 'Someone’s been in the weight room'

New Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White immediately noticed Caitlin Clark’s desire to get into the weight room this offseason.

It seems like the hard work is paying off.

WNBA fans are getting excited for year two of Clark with the Fever after seeing pictures of her this weekend during the women’s basketball Big Ten Tournament featuring her Iowa Hawkeyes.

Clark was pictured flexing after a big play on the court, and Bri Lewerke, the photographer at the game, caught the moment that showed off her bulked-up physique.

"Well someone’s been in the weight room," Lewerke captioned her photo on X.

Clark’s animated gestures courtside were during the Hawkeyes’ tough loss to Ohio State, 60-59, in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Friday.

"She’ll be bada-- this year," a commentator said under the picture.

Another one added: "Year 2 is going to be FUN!"

White spoke to The Athletic earlier this offseason about Clark’s impact on the WNBA, likening her to Taylor Swift with the amount of attention she has gotten so quickly and how she handles the fame, while focusing on her craft.

One example of focusing on her game was recognizing the need to pack on muscle after getting tossed around a bit in her rookie campaign – some of those moments led to widespread debate.

"She’s got a lot of self-awareness," White said about Clark. "She figured out right away that, ‘I need to get stronger. I can’t get knocked around as much.’ "She’s done a great job of getting in the weight room and focusing on her strength, in terms of low center of gravity, time under tension, all of those things. I think the next step is efficiency. Not so many turnovers, higher field goal percentages."

Clark also told reporters during the 2024 Paris Olympics break in the W season last year that she was hitting the weight room hard.

"I’m small but I try to holy my own the best I can," she said in August 2024, via The New York Post. "…I don’t know, I think I’m discreetly strong. I’m never gonna be the strongest person. I know that. I try to put on some weight, and I’ve been working hard in the weight room."

The new W season begins in mid-May, when Clark will take on fellow rookie star Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on May 17 to open the 2025 campaign.

Clark is coming off a monumental season, both personally and for the game as a whole, as she was named the 2024 Rookie of the Year after averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. She broke numerous rookie and league records along the way, showcasing more than just a quick transition from college to the pros.

Clark will have a few new teammates around this season, too, as the Fever added key talent like Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham and Brianna Turner this offseason to go with their 2024 No. 1 overall pick and their top choice in 2023, Aliyah Boston, as well.

