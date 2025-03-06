High-end vacation resort bans children to achieve 'tranquil environment'

Although there is plenty of room at this California vacation spot, your entire family won't be able to check in for a stay.

Alila Marea Beach Resort, located in Encinitas, will no longer be welcoming children on the property.

The World of Hyatt luxury resort posted the announcement of the transition on its website.

"Please note that beginning February 14, 2025, Alila Marea plans to transition to an adults-only resort, welcoming guests aged 18 and over," said the post.

"This transition allows us to provide a serene and tranquil environment tailored to adult travelers seeking relaxation, exploration and a peaceful stay by the beach," the resort added.

The resort sits just steps away from Southern California’s coastline in San Diego County on Ponto Beach.

The Alila Marea Beach Resort, however, does allow pets with select rooms listed as "pet friendly."

Two of the hotel’s sister properties in California are also adults-only, the Alila Ventana in Big Sur and Alila Napa Valley in St. Helena.

Robert Patillo, a George-based civil rights attorney, told Fox News Digital via email that businesses have a right to determine who they serve.

"So long as they are not discriminating against a protected classification such as sex, race, national origin or sexual orientation, companies are generally allowed to ban children," said Patillo.

"Millennials and GenZ are increasingly childless and looking for childless experiences. If this is in their business interest, they should be allowed to do so," he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hyatt and the Alila Marea Beach Resort for comment.

Katie Lynn Reynolds, Travelmation travel advisor, told Fox News Digital she is seeing an increase in the popularity of adults-only resorts.

"These clients are realizing that life is too short, and they want to live it up while they can, away from prying eyes. Many of them are couples who want to reconnect in their marriage. They want an escape from their busy lives where they can kick back and just focus on one another without any interruptions," said Reynolds.

She said adults-only resorts are mostly popular for girls' trips or friends' trips.

"They want to leave the kids at home with their spouse or sitter and let loose with their dearest friends," Reynolds added.

"Clients who want an adults-only vacation are those who want peace, quiet and to unwind without any major responsibilities. They want to sit by a pool, sip a cocktail or two and enjoy the views without kids creating a distraction."