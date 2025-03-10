Massie says he's a 'NO' on Trump-endorsed government funding measure: 'Unless I get a lobotomy'

As the deadline to avert a partial government shutdown approaches and President Donald Trump urges Republicans to support passage of a funding measure, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., has declared that he will oppose the proposal.

"Unless I get a lobotomy Monday that causes me to forget what I’ve witnessed the past 12 years, I’ll be a NO on the CR this week. It amazes me that my colleagues and many of the public fall for the lie that we will fight another day," Massie declared in a Sunday post on X.

President Donald Trump has urged Republicans to pass the measure.

CONGRESS UNVEILS SPENDING PLAN AFTER TRUMP CALLS ON REPUBLICANS TO AVOID GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

"The House and Senate have put together, under the circumstances, a very good funding Bill ("CR")! All Republicans should vote (Please!) YES next week," the president said in a Saturday Truth Social post.

"Great things are coming for America, and I am asking you all to give us a few months to get us through to September so we can continue to put the Country’s ‘financial house’ in order. Democrats will do anything they can to shut down our Government, and we can’t let that happen. We have to remain UNITED — NO DISSENT — Fight for another day when the timing is right. VERY IMPORTANT. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

House Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is supporting the funding measure.

REP. RALPH NORMAN BACKS TRUMP'S PLAN TO AVOID GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN, PUSHES FOR CONGRESSIONAL TERM LIMITS

"Congress must keep the government open so that DOGE can continue to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in our government. This continuing resolution is necessary to advance President Trump's agenda. I fully support it," Harris declared in a tweet.

The Trump administration's DOGE effort aims to uncover government waste, fraud, and abuse that can be slashed from the federal government.

JOHN FETTERMAN TAKES AIM AT HIS OWN PARTY IN TWEET ABOUT ‘#THERESISTANCE’: ‘HOLD OUR BEER’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Why would I vote to continue the waste fraud and abuse DOGE has found? We were told the CR in December would get us to March when we would fight. Here we are in March, punting again! WTFO," Massie declared in a tweet.

A House Appropriations Committee press release about the measure indicates that it "Ensures a costly government shutdown does not befall the American people," "Enhances defense investments and includes the largest pay raise for junior enlisted troops in over 40 years" and "Increases funding for air traffic control priorities over FY24."

"The bill fully funds the program that provides important nutrition assistance to mothers, infants, and children. It includes a more than $500M increase for WIC, as requested by the Trump Administration, for a total of $7.6B," the press release indicates.