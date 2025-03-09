'Love Is Blind' star Sara Carton rejects Ben Mezzenga at the altar over views on religion, Black Lives Matter

"Love is Blind" stars Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga did not get married during the season finale of the show, as Carton had reservations about Mezzenga's religious and political viewpoints, including Black Lives Matter.

"I asked him about Black Lives Matter," Carton told her family in the car, after rejecting Mezzenga. "And I’m no expert, but when I asked him about it, he’s like, ‘I guess I never really thought too much about it.' That affected me. Especially in our own city, like how could it not? How could it not make you think about something?"

In Netflix's "Love is Blind," the men and women attempt to find their forever partner without ever seeing them. When the singles feel a strong connection, they propose and meet the other person for the first time face-to-face. Once a pair is engaged, they plan their wedding day while navigating the rocky waters of the outside world.

At the altar, Carton said, "I love you so much, but I've always wanted a partner to be on the same wavelength."

She lamented that there was "no curiosity coming from his side."

Carton explained that she also asked Mezzenga about his church and the church's views.

"And he said he didn't know, and so then I watched a sermon online, about sexual identity, and it was traditional. I told that to Ben, and he didn't really have much to say about it," she said. "I want someone to think about that stuff."

Earlier in the season, Mezzenga told Carton that he had "no discomfort around that community at all," after Carton revealed that her sister is gay and that she was no longer religious because of the Catholic Church's viewpoints on gay marriage, according to Today.

Carton revealed during her conversations with Mezzenga that she didn't become interested in politics until President Donald Trump came into office and the killing of George Floyd in 2020, according to reports.

"I'm kind of ignorant towards that stuff. Like, I didn't vote in the last election. As long as I don't know, it's not gonna, you know, do much," Mezzenga reacted. "I've kind of just been staying out of it."

Mezzenga and Carton were not the only couple that differed politically.

Virginia Miller and Devin Buckley also had conversations about their politics, despite Buckley telling Miller that he wasn't "super big into politics," according to Today.

Miller told Buckley that she was open to different political views, but said it would be alarming if Buckley was "way on the other side of the spectrum" on certain issues.