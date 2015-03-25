Detectives en route to pick up 3rd officer in North Texas when convict escaped during pit stop

next Image 1 of 3

Authorities are searching for a convicted sex offender who escaped near Dallas while being transferred from Florida to Nevada.

Police say 42-year-old Alberto Morales escaped Monday after stabbing one of two Miami-Dade detectives who were transporting him. They had stopped at a store while driving Morales from Houston to the Dallas area to pick up a third colleague for the rest of the trip.

Police say Morales was so disruptive on the flight into Houston that they decided to drive him the rest of the way. Policy requires there to be three officers for a ground transfer.

The Associated Press erroneously reported Tuesday that the officers had flown into the Dallas area.