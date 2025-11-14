Newlywed couple found dead in car from murder-suicide days before first anniversary, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Police in Illinois have ruled the death of a newlywed couple to be a murder-suicide after they were found dead in their car on Oct. 6.

Officials earlier said Rachel Dumovich, 29, and Brandon Dumovich, 30, were found when an officer on Oct. 6 saw a parked car with its hazard lights activated in Harvard, Illinois, along Route 14. When the police officer looked inside the car, both individuals were dead.

The Harvard Police Department on Thursday said their deaths were a murder-suicide, as their investigation found that Brandon killed Rachel before taking his own life.

A spokesman for the coroner's office told Fox News Digital in October that both Rachel and Brandon died from gunshot wounds to the head.

Police initially said both people had gunshot wounds, adding a gun was found inside the car. The McHenry County Major Investigative Assistance Team was activated for the incident.

While police told nearby residents to shelter in place after finding the dead couple, it was "later determined there was no ongoing threat to the community."

A wedding page made by Rachel on The Knot described the pair as "middle school sweethearts."

Rachel described that she met Brandon in middle school when she was 12 years old and caught his attention by "stealing cologne from his locker and running away with it."

The two stayed in "touch through many life stages and 15 years of friendship," Rachel wrote, sharing that they began dating in 2022 .

Brandon wound up proposing in the summer of 2023 at Big Cedar Lake near Slinger, Wisconsin, where the pair eventually got married on Oct. 12, 2024.

"We can’t wait to share the next chapter of our love story surrounded by our friends and family!" Rachel wrote when she announced the wedding.

Just hours before the couple died, Rachel posted on Facebook: "Forever chasing sunsets. Wishing we were back in Greece." The social media post appeared to reference the couple's honeymoon.

"Our thoughts remain with the families and all those affected by this tragedy," the Harvard Police Department wrote on Thursday.