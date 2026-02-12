Democrats push 'unconstitutional power grab' that could flip GOP seats and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Democrats push 'unconstitutional power grab' that could flip 4 GOP seats

2. Arizona sheriff reportedly blocking FBI access to key evidence in Nancy Guthrie case

3. DHS shutdown explained: Who works without pay, what happens next

MAJOR HEADLINES

MISSION CONCLUDING — Trump admin ending immigration agent surge in Minnesota, Homan announces. Continue reading …

DORM TERROR — Gunfire erupts at South Carolina university, leaving 2 dead and 1 injured. Continue reading …

SCANDAL BREWS — US Olympians considering appeal of scoring decision that denied them gold. Continue reading …

FRAUD FEARS — Minnesota governor proposes relief fund as Republicans warn of fraud risk. Continue reading …

GOLDEN GAMBLE — American figure skater Ilia Malinin stuns crowd with once-banned move. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

DOUBLE STANDARD — Leavitt turns tables on Obama after he warns voter ID will disenfranchise Americans. Continue reading …

ECONOMIC WARFARE — Trump’s $12B rare earth plan targets China as experts warn US is 'one crisis away.' Continue reading …

2028 BUZZ — California governor fuels White House speculation with New Hampshire visit. Continue reading …

'CONSISTENCY' — Puerto Rico governor signs law recognizing unborn babies as human beings. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

BURNING BRIDGES — 'CBS Evening News' producer’s ‘unhinged farewell note’ roasted on social media. Continue reading …

OVERSEAS INCIDENT — CNN host reveals Karoline Leavitt defended her press access during Saudi Arabia trip. Continue reading …

THINK AGAIN — New 'microgeneration' of students revolts against 'cringy' campus wokeness. Continue reading …

LATE-NIGHT CLASH — GOP lawmaker fires back at Kimmel joke on immigration remarks, Epstein files. Continue reading …

OPINION

REP. CARLOS GIMENEZ – Cuba is approaching its Berlin Wall moment — America must help them break through. Continue reading …

MARK HALPERIN – The real reason Trump keeps beating the media at its own game. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

GRIDIRON GRACE — Trump pardons 5 former NFL stars for wide-ranging crimes. Continue reading …

‘POMPOUS’ — Former butler details ex-Prince Andrew’s mistreatment of palace staff in new memoir. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ — What was Tom Homan's big Minnesota move? Which pop star took a tumble on stage? Take the quiz here …

HANDS OFF — Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife reveals why she banned pop star from husband's NASCAR bus. Continue reading …

GOLD MEDAL MEALS — Two former Olympians reveal the diets that delivered big wins. See video ...

WATCH

NANCY GRACE — Finding the truck is vital in Guthrie disappearance. See video …

HARVEY LEVIN — New details on Guthrie case in second letter sent to TMZ. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a breakdown of the latest developments and lingering questions surrounding the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.