Minnesota

Walz proposes $10M business relief package as Republicans cry 'new avenue for fraud' in Minnesota

President Trump said Minnesota faces $19 billion in alleged fraud tied to welfare programs and daycare centers

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
Tim Walz: Trump admin must 'pay for what they broke' amid ramped up immigration enforcement

Tim Walz: Trump admin must 'pay for what they broke' amid ramped up immigration enforcement

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday that he would be making appeals to his state's federal delegation of lawmakers to hold the Trump administration "responsible," arguing that "you don't get to break things and then just leave."

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz was slammed online by Republicans after proposing a $10 million emergency relief package for small businesses across the state impacted by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

Walz unveiled the proposal Thursday after Border Czar Tom Homan announced that Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota would be ending. The proposal calls for forgivable loans ranging from $2,500 to $25,000 to be distributed to eligible businesses that are able to demonstrate "substantial revenue loss" during "specified dates" tied to the operation.

"The campaign of retribution by the federal administration has been more than a short-term disruption; it has inflicted long-term damage on Minnesota communities," Walz said in a statement. "Recovery will not happen overnight. Families, workers, and business owners are feeling the effects, and our responsibility is clear: we will help rebuild, stabilize these businesses, protect jobs, and ensure Minnesota’s economy can recover and thrive."

Republicans quickly criticized the proposal as Minnesota continues to face extensive fraud allegations.

CONVICTED MINNESOTA FRAUDSTER ALLEGES WALZ, ELLISON WERE AWARE OF WIDESPREAD FRAUD

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz proposed a $10 million emergency relief package for small businesses impacted by the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump previously claimed that fraud in Minnesota exceeded $19 billion.

Dozens of people have been prosecuted in Minnesota in recent years for alleged large-scale welfare fraud schemes involving food assistance and autism services. Federal prosecutors have alleged the schemes stole hundreds of millions of dollars from taxpayer-funded programs, with separate investigations also examining alleged fraud in the state’s daycare system.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn. reacted to the governor's proposal on X, saying, "BREAKING: Tim Walz opens up a new avenue for fraud in Minnesota."

NOEM HAMMERS WALZ, FREY FOR IGNORING 1,360 ICE DETAINERS FOR CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS

Tim Walz announces he won't seek reelection

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to reporters after he announced that he would not seek reelection, at the Minnesota State Capitol on Jan. 5, 2026.  (Reuters/Tim Evans)

Minnesota Republican state Sen. Michael Holmstrom said on X that the proposal would be an "immediate NO from me," adding that Minnesota taxpayers "do not deserve to have more money stolen from them."

Others referenced fraud related to Minnesota's daycare system, including Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., who responded to the proposal on X, "Does that include learing centers?"

His post referenced a typo that read "Quality Learing Center," which was eventually corrected. The Quality Learning Center was infamously featured in a video by YouTuber Nick Shirley, who visited multiple daycare centers across Minnesota that allegedly received public funds but were not providing any services.

SCOOP: THOUSANDS OF VIOLENT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARRESTED IN MINNESOTA AS ADMIN VOWS ‘WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN’

President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, calling him "seriously r------d" and accusing him of failing to address crime and immigration concerns in the state.

Gov. Tim Walz unveiled an emergency loan plan tied to the economic impact of federal immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

The governor's office included a statement from Henry Garnica, the owner of CentroMex in East St. Paul, who said the past few months during the immigration operation have been "some of the hardest I’ve experienced as a business owner."

"Sales are down, we have limited hours, and we have had to change how we operate," he stated. That’s not who we are as a neighborhood store. This proposed forgivable loan package would give businesses like mine breathing room — to keep employees on payroll and keep our doors open. For some of us, it could mean the difference between surviving and closing for good."

On Thursday, Walz demanded that the federal government "pay for what they broke" after the Trump administration said it would draw down its presence in the Twin Cities.

Walz said during a news conference that federal law enforcement’s presence in the state was leaving "deep damage" and "generational trauma."

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

