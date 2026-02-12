Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

‘Quad God’ Ilia Malinin eyes quadruple axel after historic backflip at Milan Cortina Olympics

Malinin hinted he could attempt a historic quadruple axel during Tuesday's final

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ilia Malinin, known as the "Quad God," continued to dazzle fans as he once again put his full warrior spirit on display during his latest performance at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

Malinin landed a historic backflip to help Team USA win gold in the team event. The move was outlawed in 1976, with officials citing safety concerns. Before Malinin, fellow American Terry Kubicka was the last skater to land it legally at the Games.

Malinin will compete in Friday’s men's free skate and enters as the gold favorite. He could attempt the first Olympic quadruple axel.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Illia Malinin plays to the crowd

Ilia Malinin of the United States competes during the men's figure skating short program at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Malinin acknowledged taking a measured approach to what is widely considered the sport's most difficult jump.

"I'm hoping that I'll feel good enough to do it (on Friday)," he told reporters Tuesday. "But, of course, I always prioritize health and safety, so I really want to put myself in the right mindset where I'll feel really confident to go into it and not have that as something that I'm going to risk."

WHO IS ILIA MALININ? 'QUAD GOD' MIGHT ALREADY BE ONE OF THE GREATEST FIGURE SKATERS OF ALL TIME

The International Skating Union (ISU) lifted the ban on somersaults in June 2024, clearing a path for the backflip to return to skating’s biggest stage.

Ilia Malinin gets ready to compete

Ilia Malinin lands a trick during the men's figure skating short program at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

"Somersault type jumps are very spectacular and nowadays it is not logical anymore to include them as illegal movements," an agenda from an ISU meeting at the time said.

Ilia Malinin in the midst of his performance

Ilia Malinin in the center of the rink during the men's figure skating short program at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.  (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

While the backflip does not have a set point value attached to it for skaters, last season Malinin admitted he enjoys performing the maneuver. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It gets that audience applause, feels really suspenseful and I really just like doing it," he said.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue